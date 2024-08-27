  • home icon
All Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Aug 27, 2024 17:20 IST
What will you get for increasing renown in the Ringing Deep (Image via Blizzard)
The Assembly of the Deeps is the second faction players will encounter when playing WoW The War Within. The lore states that this faction comprises a contingent of Earthen Dwarves popularly known as Machine Speakers. These Dwarves are responsible for maintaining the Titan Machinery.

The Assembly of the Deeps in WoW The War Within also has a group of friendly Kobolds, who were able to break out of the Kobold King’s grasp. You must complete various quests as well as other activities in the Ringing Deeps to gain renown in this faction.

This article will highlight all the vital information for Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within and the rewards it provides.

How to Increase Assembly of the Deeps Renown in WoW The War Within

The new factions in the War Within (Image via Blizzard)
You will first need to unlock this faction for your Warband before trying to gain renown. To do so, complete the Back to Gundargaz quest in the Khaz Algar main story campaign. This quest can be taken up right after you reach the Ringing Deeps. Also, note that once you unlock the Assembly of the Deeps, it will remain open for all of your characters.

Once the faction is unlocked, you can gain renown by doing the following in the Ringing Deeps:

  • Completing standard quests
  • Killing rare spawns
  • Locating the five lore objects
  • Participate in and finish the Awakening the Machine World Event
  • Completing World Quests for the faction

All Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within

Complete tasks to gain renown (Image via Blizzard)
The Assembly of the Deeps in WoW The War Within has 25 ranks. Each rank requires 2500 points of reputation to advance to the next. Upon reaching a new rank you will receive the rewards associated with it.

Rank

Reward

Level 1

Discussion in the Deeps

Level 2

Everyday I'm Snuffling I, Deeps Designs I

Level 3

A Rocky Restart, Machine Learning

Level 4

Earth-Encrusted Gem, Kobold Culinarian

Level 5

Shawl of the Assembly, Close Encounters of the Snuffling Kind

Level 6

Wax-sealed Weathered Crests, Pouch of Resonance Crystals

Level 7

Follow Your Nose, Bunch of Brave Rocks, Valorstones

Level 8

Deeps Designs II, Singed Resonance Crystal Pouch

Level 9

Weathered Harbinger Crests, Candle!

Level 10

Tabard of the Assembly, Handful of Humming Shinies

Level 11

Carved Harbinger Crests

Level 12

Profession Knowledge, Singed Resonance Crystal Satchel

Level 13

Restored Coffer Key, You Take Candle!

Level 14

Shoulder Guards of the Assembly, Satchel of Resonance Crystals

Level 15

Earth-Encrusted Gem, Carved Harbinger Crests

Level 16

Everyday I'm Snuffling II, Valorstones

Level 17

A Mole in Our Midst, Carved Harbinger Crests

Level 18

You Play With Candle!, Resonance Crystals

Level 19

Keep Your Feet Dry, Deeps Designs III

Level 20

Gem-Studded Candelabra, Resonance Crystals

Level 21

Carved Harbinger Crests, You Take Bigger Candle!

Level 22

Resonance Crystals, Bunch of Brave Rocks

Level 23

Ooooh, shiny!, Carved Harbinger Crests

Level 24

Crests of the Kobolds, Big Pile of Shinies

Level 25

Bunch of Brave Rocks, "Machine Whisperer" Title

What does Assembly of the Deeps Quartermaster sell in WoW The War Within?

Trade with the Waxmonger (Image via Blizzard)
In the Assembly of the Deeps, you can find a Kobold named Waxmonger Squick, who is the Quartermaster of this faction. While you can trade with him, do note that his wares will get better the more you rank up.

Item

Cost

Noncandescent Smithing Choker

250 Resonance Crystals

Technique: Contract: Assembly of the Deeps

150 Artisan's Acuity

Pattern: Hideseeker's Tote

150 Artisan's Acuity

Recipe: Everything Stew

1,000 Resonance Crystals

Shawl of the Assembly

1,625 Resonance Crystals

Noncandescent Smithing Hood

2,600 Resonance Crystals

Inflammable Forging Goggles

2,600 Resonance Crystals

Unmelting Ironworker Helmet

2,600 Resonance Crystals

Slag Accruing Mask

2,600 Resonance Crystals

Machine-Learned Engineering Notes

50 Artisan's Acuity

Machine-Learned Inscription Notes

50 Artisan's Acuity

Machine-Learned Mining Notes

50 Artisan's Acuity

Shoulderguards of the Assembly

3,250 Resonance Crystals

Guacamole

6,500 Resonance Crystals

Candleflexer's Dumbbell

5,000 Resonance Crystals

Crimson Mudnose

8,125 Resonance Crystals

Noncandescent Smithing Cord

3,900 Resonance Crystals

Inflammable Forging Cinch

3,900 Resonance Crystals

Unmelting Ironworker Clasp

3,900 Resonance Crystals

Slag Accruing Waistguard

3,900 Resonance Crystals

Cyan Glowmite

11,375 Resonance Crystals

