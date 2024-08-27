All Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you
The Assembly of the Deeps is the second faction players will encounter when playing WoW The War Within. The lore states that this faction comprises a contingent of Earthen Dwarves popularly known as Machine Speakers. These Dwarves are responsible for maintaining the Titan Machinery.
The Assembly of the Deeps in WoW The War Within also has a group of friendly Kobolds, who were able to break out of the Kobold King’s grasp. You must complete various quests as well as other activities in the Ringing Deeps to gain renown in this faction.
This article will highlight all the vital information for Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within and the rewards it provides.
Trending
How to Increase Assembly of the Deeps Renown in WoW The War Within
You will first need to unlock this faction for your Warband before trying to gain renown. To do so, complete the Back to Gundargaz quest in the Khaz Algar main story campaign. This quest can be taken up right after you reach the Ringing Deeps. Also, note that once you unlock the Assembly of the Deeps, it will remain open for all of your characters.
Once the faction is unlocked, you can gain renown by doing the following in the Ringing Deeps:
Completing standard quests
Killing rare spawns
Locating the five lore objects
Participate in and finish the Awakening the Machine World Event
Completing World Quests for the faction
All Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within
The Assembly of the Deeps in WoW The War Within has 25 ranks. Each rank requires 2500 points of reputation to advance to the next. Upon reaching a new rank you will receive the rewards associated with it.
Rank
Reward
Level 1
Discussion in the Deeps
Level 2
Everyday I'm Snuffling I, Deeps Designs I
Level 3
A Rocky Restart, Machine Learning
Level 4
Earth-Encrusted Gem, Kobold Culinarian
Level 5
Shawl of the Assembly, Close Encounters of the Snuffling Kind
Level 6
Wax-sealed Weathered Crests, Pouch of Resonance Crystals
Level 7
Follow Your Nose, Bunch of Brave Rocks, Valorstones
Level 8
Deeps Designs II, Singed Resonance Crystal Pouch
Level 9
Weathered Harbinger Crests, Candle!
Level 10
Tabard of the Assembly, Handful of Humming Shinies
Shoulder Guards of the Assembly, Satchel of Resonance Crystals
Level 15
Earth-Encrusted Gem, Carved Harbinger Crests
Level 16
Everyday I'm Snuffling II, Valorstones
Level 17
A Mole in Our Midst, Carved Harbinger Crests
Level 18
You Play With Candle!, Resonance Crystals
Level 19
Keep Your Feet Dry, Deeps Designs III
Level 20
Gem-Studded Candelabra, Resonance Crystals
Level 21
Carved Harbinger Crests, You Take Bigger Candle!
Level 22
Resonance Crystals, Bunch of Brave Rocks
Level 23
Ooooh, shiny!, Carved Harbinger Crests
Level 24
Crests of the Kobolds, Big Pile of Shinies
Level 25
Bunch of Brave Rocks, "Machine Whisperer" Title
What does Assembly of the Deeps Quartermaster sell in WoW The War Within?
In the Assembly of the Deeps, you can find a Kobold named Waxmonger Squick, who is the Quartermaster of this faction. While you can trade with him, do note that his wares will get better the more you rank up.