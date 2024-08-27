All Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you

The Assembly of the Deeps is the second faction players will encounter when playing WoW The War Within. The lore states that this faction comprises a contingent of Earthen Dwarves popularly known as Machine Speakers. These Dwarves are responsible for maintaining the Titan Machinery.

The Assembly of the Deeps in WoW The War Within also has a group of friendly Kobolds, who were able to break out of the Kobold King’s grasp. You must complete various quests as well as other activities in the Ringing Deeps to gain renown in this faction.

This article will highlight all the vital information for Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within and the rewards it provides.

How to Increase Assembly of the Deeps Renown in WoW The War Within

The new factions in the War Within (Image via Blizzard)

You will first need to unlock this faction for your Warband before trying to gain renown. To do so, complete the Back to Gundargaz quest in the Khaz Algar main story campaign. This quest can be taken up right after you reach the Ringing Deeps. Also, note that once you unlock the Assembly of the Deeps, it will remain open for all of your characters.

Once the faction is unlocked, you can gain renown by doing the following in the Ringing Deeps:

Completing standard quests

Killing rare spawns

Locating the five lore objects

Participate in and finish the Awakening the Machine World Event

Completing World Quests for the faction

All Assembly of the Deeps Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within

Complete tasks to gain renown (Image via Blizzard)

The Assembly of the Deeps in WoW The War Within has 25 ranks. Each rank requires 2500 points of reputation to advance to the next. Upon reaching a new rank you will receive the rewards associated with it.

Rank Reward Level 1 Discussion in the Deeps Level 2 Everyday I'm Snuffling I, Deeps Designs I Level 3 A Rocky Restart, Machine Learning Level 4 Earth-Encrusted Gem, Kobold Culinarian Level 5 Shawl of the Assembly, Close Encounters of the Snuffling Kind Level 6 Wax-sealed Weathered Crests, Pouch of Resonance Crystals Level 7 Follow Your Nose, Bunch of Brave Rocks, Valorstones Level 8 Deeps Designs II, Singed Resonance Crystal Pouch Level 9 Weathered Harbinger Crests, Candle! Level 10 Tabard of the Assembly, Handful of Humming Shinies Level 11 Carved Harbinger Crests Level 12 Profession Knowledge, Singed Resonance Crystal Satchel Level 13 Restored Coffer Key, You Take Candle! Level 14 Shoulder Guards of the Assembly, Satchel of Resonance Crystals Level 15 Earth-Encrusted Gem, Carved Harbinger Crests Level 16 Everyday I'm Snuffling II, Valorstones Level 17 A Mole in Our Midst, Carved Harbinger Crests Level 18 You Play With Candle!, Resonance Crystals Level 19 Keep Your Feet Dry, Deeps Designs III Level 20 Gem-Studded Candelabra, Resonance Crystals Level 21 Carved Harbinger Crests, You Take Bigger Candle! Level 22 Resonance Crystals, Bunch of Brave Rocks Level 23 Ooooh, shiny!, Carved Harbinger Crests Level 24 Crests of the Kobolds, Big Pile of Shinies Level 25 Bunch of Brave Rocks, "Machine Whisperer" Title

What does Assembly of the Deeps Quartermaster sell in WoW The War Within?

Trade with the Waxmonger (Image via Blizzard)

In the Assembly of the Deeps, you can find a Kobold named Waxmonger Squick, who is the Quartermaster of this faction. While you can trade with him, do note that his wares will get better the more you rank up.

Item Cost Noncandescent Smithing Choker 250 Resonance Crystals Technique: Contract: Assembly of the Deeps 150 Artisan's Acuity Pattern: Hideseeker's Tote 150 Artisan's Acuity Recipe: Everything Stew 1,000 Resonance Crystals Shawl of the Assembly 1,625 Resonance Crystals Noncandescent Smithing Hood 2,600 Resonance Crystals Inflammable Forging Goggles 2,600 Resonance Crystals Unmelting Ironworker Helmet 2,600 Resonance Crystals Slag Accruing Mask 2,600 Resonance Crystals Machine-Learned Engineering Notes 50 Artisan's Acuity Machine-Learned Inscription Notes 50 Artisan's Acuity Machine-Learned Mining Notes 50 Artisan's Acuity Shoulderguards of the Assembly 3,250 Resonance Crystals Guacamole 6,500 Resonance Crystals Candleflexer's Dumbbell 5,000 Resonance Crystals Crimson Mudnose 8,125 Resonance Crystals Noncandescent Smithing Cord 3,900 Resonance Crystals Inflammable Forging Cinch 3,900 Resonance Crystals Unmelting Ironworker Clasp 3,900 Resonance Crystals Slag Accruing Waistguard 3,900 Resonance Crystals Cyan Glowmite 11,375 Resonance Crystals

