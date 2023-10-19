All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event card challenges

Despite being an event, Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost has its own set of challenges for you to complete. These challenges have varying difficulty levels and offer some really interesting rewards. Furthermore, they're located in a separate tab so that you don't confuse them with the Seasonal Challenges (because these event card challenges are time-gated).

These event-specific challenges are a nice way for you to earn some cosmetics and bonus XP. So, what are all the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event card challenges? And what rewards do they offer?

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event card challenges and rewards

You will come across 16 challenges in the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event card. Completing all challenges will allow you to unlock the Ghost Writer title that you can gild later on.

Here's a list of the challenges, their requirements, and the rewards that you'll receive for completing them:

Cryptozoologist: Use Manifested Pages to restore a chapter of Tales of the Forgotten Vol.3. (Rewards: Clovis Bray Mask)

Bookwork I: Use Manifested Pages to restore 11 chapters of Tales of the Forgotten Vol.3. (Rewards: 15,000 Glimmer, Bungie Rewards code, Event Ticket)

Bookworm II: Use Manifested Pages to restore 22 chapters of Tales of the Forgotten Vol.3. (Rewards: Magical Transformation Shader, two Enhancement Cores, Event Ticket)

Bookworm III: Use Manifested Pages to restore 33 chapters of Tales of the Forgotten Vol.3. (Rewards: Nyxpteron Exotic Ship, Enhancement Prism, Event Ticket)

Heads will roll: Defeat 100 Headless Ones. (Rewards: Tormentor Mask, 25 Legendary Shards, Event Ticket)

Horrific Haunts: Complete a Legend Haunted Sector. (Rewards: Three raid banners, Event Ticket)

Candy Corner: Earn candy from playlist activities. (Rewards: Pouka Mask, Enhancement Prism, Event Ticket)

Mystery Meet: Purchase three Legendary mystery grab bag from Eva Levante. (Rewards: 1300 Candy, 25 Legendary Shards, Event Ticket)

Pumpkin Peltin': Defeat targets with Grenade Launchers. (Rewards: Acosmic GSP, Upgrade Module, Event Ticket)

Sniperstition: Defeat targets with Sniper Rifles. (Rewards: Mechabre, Upgrade Module, Event Ticket)

Third Shot's the Charm: Defeat targets with Pulse Rifles. (Rewards: Jurassic Green, Upgrade Module, Event Ticket)

Automatic Transmission: Defeat targets with Auto Rifles. (Rewards: Horror Story, Upgrade Module, Event Ticket)

Occult Ritual: Complete ritual playlist activities. (Rewards: Calus Mask, Enhancement Core, Event Ticket)

Hocus Focusing: Focus on an Eerie Engram. (Rewards: Nimbus Mask, 10,000 Glimmer, Event Ticket)

Masked Bandit: Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost masks. (Rewards: 25 Legendary Shards, 25,000 Glimmer, Event Ticket)

Happy Haunting Ground: Complete Haunted Sectors. Legend Haunted Sectors grant higher progress. (Rewards: Mara Sov Mask, Enhancement Core, Event Ticket)

These are all challenges that you will come across in the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event card. If you manage to complete all challenges and unlock the Ghost Writer triumph, you will be rewarded with an Ascendant Alloy and an Ascendant Shard.