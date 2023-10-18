Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal: How to gild, triumphs, and more

The Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal is a title players can earn during the Festival of the Lost. This event happens annually and lasts for three weeks. Over these three weeks, players have to complete specific challenges to unlock certain triumphs. Once they've unlocked enough of these, they can access the seal. However, to gild the seal, players must complete a few more triumphs.

Although there are no benefits of gilding the seal, it solidifies the player's capacity to grind through all the event challenges. Here's how you can gild the Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal.

How to gild the Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal

There are a few requirements to gild the Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal. The first of which is to get the Ghost Writer title. While you can make progress with the remaining triumphs, it won't amount to anything if you don't obtain the seal first.

After unlocking the seal, you must collect the following triumphs to gild it. An ungilded seal, when equipped, shows up as a purple title right below your name. After gilding, it will appear golden. Here are the triumphs required to gild the Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal.

All triumphs required to guild the seal (Image via Bungie)

1) One of many

For this triumph, you must defeat 10 Headless Ones in each Haunted Sector while the Festival of the Lost is active. It's unclear if wearing an event-themed mask affects the progression of the overall activity.

Either way, these activities are simple, so it won't make a difference unless you're running the Legend Haunted Sector. In that case, masterwork one of these masks, provided they have the needed stats.

2) Masked Mayhem

Following a similar premise, you must wear a Festival of the Lost mask and complete a Raid, a Dungeon, a Master, a Grandmaster Nightfall, or Trials of Osiris matches.

Barring the Raid and the Grandmaster Nightfall, you can attempt the rest without a fire team. You can try soloing a Grandmaster Nightfall as well, but doing so requires a lot of skill.

3) Deathless One

The Deathless One triumph is probably one of the simplest on this list. You merely have to complete all four Haunted Sectors without dying. It's very simple to clear with the appropriate loadout. Moreover, you can always head in with a team, which ensures quicker and safer completions.

4) Sweet Tooth

This is probably the toughest challenge you must complete while trying to gild the Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal. You will have to collect 30,000 candies during this event. Since candy will only drop when you're wearing a mask, it's advised that you farm these Haunted Sectors to ensure quick completion.

After completing all four challenges and unlocking the respective triumphs, you can gild the Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal during the Festival of the Lost.