Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost eerie engram loot table

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost, which happens to be Bungie's annual Halloween celebration, has finally gone live. The event marks the introduction of Eerie Engram. These items contain some event-specific weapons. Besides the normal engrams, there's an Exotic variant that exclusively drops Exotic Armor pieces.
While players can earn other random world weapons and armor drops, the Eerie Engrams seem to be the only source for event-specific items. That said, here's a quick list of all the items you can earn through the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams.
All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engram weapon and armor drops
Notably, there are no Exotic weapon drops associated with the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams. That said, here are the weapons you can get by decrypting these items:
- Acosmic GSP Heavy Grenade Launcher (Void)
- Horror Story Auto Rifle (Kinetic)
- Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle (Void)
- Mechabre Sniper Rifle (Arc)
Apart from these four weapons, there are a plethora of Exotic Armor pieces that you can earn. Here are all the class-specific Exotics provided by an Exotic Eerie Engram.
Hunter
Titan
Warlock
The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is a great way to get your hands on some amazing Exotics without excessive grinding or waiting for Xur to sell them every week.
Destiny 2's Halloween event will last three weeks and is expected to conclude on November 7, alongside the Season of the Witch. There are a lot of XP and cosmetic rewards that players can earn during this event.
How to earn Destiny 2 Eerie Engrams
Since Eerie Engrams are associated with the Halloween event, the only way to acquire them is by completing the event-themed activities. During Festival of the Lost, you can venture into Haunted Sectors. These are Lost Sectors but with a spooky twist. For the first time, these sectors will be available at Legend difficulty as well.
Whenever you complete a Haunted Sector, there's a small chance you will receive an Eerie Engram. Notably, completing it on Legend difficulty increases the odds of acquiring these items.