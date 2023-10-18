Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost eerie engram loot table

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost, which happens to be Bungie's annual Halloween celebration, has finally gone live. The event marks the introduction of Eerie Engram. These items contain some event-specific weapons. Besides the normal engrams, there's an Exotic variant that exclusively drops Exotic Armor pieces.

While players can earn other random world weapons and armor drops, the Eerie Engrams seem to be the only source for event-specific items. That said, here's a quick list of all the items you can earn through the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams.

All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engram weapon and armor drops

Notably, there are no Exotic weapon drops associated with the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams. That said, here are the weapons you can get by decrypting these items:

Acosmic GSP Heavy Grenade Launcher (Void)

Horror Story Auto Rifle (Kinetic)

Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle (Void)

Mechabre Sniper Rifle (Arc)

Apart from these four weapons, there are a plethora of Exotic Armor pieces that you can earn. Here are all the class-specific Exotics provided by an Exotic Eerie Engram.

Hunter

Head Arms Chest Legs Celestial Nighthawk Aeon Swift Lucky Raspberry Frost-EE5 Foetracer Mechaneer's Tricksleeves Ophidia Spate Gemini Jester Graviton Forfeit Sealed Ahamkara Grasps Raiden Flux Lucky Pants Knucklehead Radar Shinobu's Vow The Dragon's Shadow Orpheus Rig Wormhusk Crown Young Ahamkara's Spine The Sixth Coyote Stomp-EE5 Assassin's Cowl Shards of Galanor Gwisin Vest The Bombardiers Mask of Bakris Oathkeeper Raiju's Harness Star-Eater Scales Blight Ranger Khepri's Sting Omnioculus Radiant Dance Machines Liar's Handshake Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Athyr's Embrace Renewal Grasps Caliban's Hand

Titan

Head Arms Chest Legs An Insurmountable Skullfort ACD/O Feedback Fence Actium War Rig Dunemarchers Eternal Warrior Aeon Safe Armamentarium Lion Rampants Helm of Saint-14 Ashen Wake Crest of Alpha Lupi Mk.44 Stand Asides Khepri's Horn Doom Fang Pauldron Hallowfire Heart Anateus Wards Mask of the Quiet One Synthoceps Heart of Inmost Light Peregrine Greaves One-Eyed Mask Wormgod Caress Severance Enclosure Phoenix Cradle Precious Scars Ursa Furiosa Cuirass of the Falling Star The Path of Burning Steps Loreley Splendor Stronghold Hoarfrost-Z Icefall Mantle No Backup Plans Second Chance

Warlock

Head Arms Chest Legs Apothesis Veil Aeon Soul Sanguine Alchemy Lunafaction Boots Crown of Tempests Claws of Ahamkara Starfire Protocol Transversive Steps Eye of Another World Karnstein Armlets Vesper of Radius Geomag Stabilizers Nezarec's Sin Sunbracers Wings of Sacred Dawn Prometheum Spur Skull of Dire Ahamkara Ophidian Aspect Chromatic Fire Boots of the Assembler The Stag Winter's Guile Phoenix Protocol Secant Filaments Verity's Brow Contraverse Hold Stormdancer's Brace Rain of Fire Astrocyte Verse Getaway Artist Mantle of Battle Harmony Felwinter's Helm Necrotic Grip Dawn Chorus Nothing Manacles Fallen Sunstar Osmiomancy Gloves

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is a great way to get your hands on some amazing Exotics without excessive grinding or waiting for Xur to sell them every week.

Destiny 2's Halloween event will last three weeks and is expected to conclude on November 7, alongside the Season of the Witch. There are a lot of XP and cosmetic rewards that players can earn during this event.

How to earn Destiny 2 Eerie Engrams

Since Eerie Engrams are associated with the Halloween event, the only way to acquire them is by completing the event-themed activities. During Festival of the Lost, you can venture into Haunted Sectors. These are Lost Sectors but with a spooky twist. For the first time, these sectors will be available at Legend difficulty as well.

Whenever you complete a Haunted Sector, there's a small chance you will receive an Eerie Engram. Notably, completing it on Legend difficulty increases the odds of acquiring these items.