By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Oct 18, 2023 03:15 IST
Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost eerie engram loot table
Here's what you can get from the Eerie engrams in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost, which happens to be Bungie's annual Halloween celebration, has finally gone live. The event marks the introduction of Eerie Engram. These items contain some event-specific weapons. Besides the normal engrams, there's an Exotic variant that exclusively drops Exotic Armor pieces.

While players can earn other random world weapons and armor drops, the Eerie Engrams seem to be the only source for event-specific items. That said, here's a quick list of all the items you can earn through the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams.

All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engram weapon and armor drops

Notably, there are no Exotic weapon drops associated with the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams. That said, here are the weapons you can get by decrypting these items:

  • Acosmic GSP Heavy Grenade Launcher (Void)
  • Horror Story Auto Rifle (Kinetic)
  • Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle (Void)
  • Mechabre Sniper Rifle (Arc)

Apart from these four weapons, there are a plethora of Exotic Armor pieces that you can earn. Here are all the class-specific Exotics provided by an Exotic Eerie Engram.

Hunter

HeadArmsChestLegs
Celestial NighthawkAeon SwiftLucky RaspberryFrost-EE5
FoetracerMechaneer's TricksleevesOphidia SpateGemini Jester
Graviton ForfeitSealed Ahamkara GraspsRaiden FluxLucky Pants
Knucklehead RadarShinobu's VowThe Dragon's ShadowOrpheus Rig
Wormhusk CrownYoung Ahamkara's SpineThe Sixth CoyoteStomp-EE5
Assassin's CowlShards of GalanorGwisin VestThe Bombardiers
Mask of BakrisOathkeeperRaiju's HarnessStar-Eater Scales
Blight RangerKhepri's StingOmnioculusRadiant Dance Machines
Liar's HandshakeGyrfalcon's Hauberk
Athyr's Embrace
Renewal Grasps
Caliban's Hand

Titan

HeadArmsChestLegs
An Insurmountable SkullfortACD/O Feedback FenceActium War RigDunemarchers
Eternal WarriorAeon SafeArmamentariumLion Rampants
Helm of Saint-14Ashen WakeCrest of Alpha LupiMk.44 Stand Asides
Khepri's HornDoom Fang PauldronHallowfire HeartAnateus Wards
Mask of the Quiet OneSynthocepsHeart of Inmost LightPeregrine Greaves
One-Eyed MaskWormgod CaressSeverance EnclosurePhoenix Cradle
Precious ScarsUrsa FuriosaCuirass of the Falling StarThe Path of Burning Steps
Loreley SplendorStrongholdHoarfrost-Z
Icefall Mantle
No Backup Plans
Second Chance

Warlock

HeadArmsChestLegs
Apothesis VeilAeon SoulSanguine AlchemyLunafaction Boots
Crown of TempestsClaws of AhamkaraStarfire ProtocolTransversive Steps
Eye of Another WorldKarnstein ArmletsVesper of RadiusGeomag Stabilizers
Nezarec's SinSunbracersWings of Sacred DawnPrometheum Spur
Skull of Dire AhamkaraOphidian AspectChromatic FireBoots of the Assembler
The StagWinter's GuilePhoenix ProtocolSecant Filaments
Verity's BrowContraverse HoldStormdancer's BraceRain of Fire
Astrocyte VerseGetaway ArtistMantle of Battle Harmony
Felwinter's HelmNecrotic Grip
Dawn ChorusNothing Manacles
Fallen SunstarOsmiomancy Gloves

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is a great way to get your hands on some amazing Exotics without excessive grinding or waiting for Xur to sell them every week.

Destiny 2's Halloween event will last three weeks and is expected to conclude on November 7, alongside the Season of the Witch. There are a lot of XP and cosmetic rewards that players can earn during this event.

How to earn Destiny 2 Eerie Engrams

Since Eerie Engrams are associated with the Halloween event, the only way to acquire them is by completing the event-themed activities. During Festival of the Lost, you can venture into Haunted Sectors. These are Lost Sectors but with a spooky twist. For the first time, these sectors will be available at Legend difficulty as well.

Whenever you complete a Haunted Sector, there's a small chance you will receive an Eerie Engram. Notably, completing it on Legend difficulty increases the odds of acquiring these items.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
