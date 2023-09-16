Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost: Expected start date, rewards, and more

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is an annual celebration and one of the four major events conducted over a year in the game. Held in October, this is ideally the Halloween event and features spooky tasks and rewards for all those who participate. Although Bungie hasn't revealed much details as of now, data miners have unveiled some interesting information.

Having said that, here's what you need to know about Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 expected start date

According to the start date and duration of the Destiny 2 Festival of Lost in previous years, the event usually lasts around three weeks before the ongoing season ends. If Bungie retains that pattern this year, the event could begin on October 17 and last until November 7, also marking the end of the Season of the Witch.

That said, this is speculation for now, with Bungie expected to reveal more information in the upcoming days.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 events and activities

Like the previous iterations, the Haunted Sectors will probably make a return this year as well. For the uninitiated, these Haunted Sectors are nothing but Lost Sectors but with a spooky makeover. Players must venture into these sectors and defeat enemies to collect event currency, which can be used to purchase different cosmetics from Eva Levante, the event vendor at the Tower.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 weapons and cosmetics

Based on what the data miners have leaked so far, a brand new heavy grenade launcher will go live in the game with the Festival of Lost in 2023. Known as the Acosmic GSP, this grenade launcher will boast a plethora of perks, including Impulse Amplifier and Explosive Light.

Aside from this weapon, older Festival of the Lost firearms like the Braytech Werewolf, Jurassic Green, and Mechabre will also be available in the loot pool during the event.

As for the armor ornaments, a bug-themed ornament set will arrive for all three classes. Players will also have access to the Festival of the Lost masks, which range from Calus to Mara Sov.

There will be a brand new Ghost Shell, Ship, and Sparrow specifically available for this event. Players will also get an event card with a free and premium track.