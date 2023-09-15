Destiny 2 Iron Banner to get a new mode in Season 23

Destiny 2 Iron Banner is one of the few competitive PvP events in the game. Unlike the Trials of Osiris, this event takes place three times every season and lasts for a week. As the name suggests, it's conducted by Lord Valus Forge, who was formerly known as Lord Saladin, an Iron Lord. This event boasts some interesting modes whenever it goes live.

Although the Destiny 2 Iron Banner fell from grace after being reduced to two appearances a season, the developers have been slowly working to improve it. The event has been conducted thrice a season ever since the Lightfall expansion went live, and with Season 23, a new mode is set to arrive.

New Destiny 2 Iron Banner mode to be called Tribute

The new Destiny 2 Iron Banner mode is being dubbed as Tribute. In this mode, players will have to defeat the enemy and collect Crests that must be deposited at tribute stations scattered across the map.

If a player deposits too many Crests at a tribute station, they'll trigger a Hunt phase for their team. This phase lasts for a minute, and a special tribute station will appear. While the Crests deposited at these stations will be of a higher value. they will be well-guarded.

Since Lord Saladin is on Caitl's War Council, there's a high chance of Cabal Scorpions guarding this station. So players must eliminate them before depositing these Crests. Based on everything revealed so far, Bungie seems to have borrowed a lot of ideas from Gambit for this new Destiny 2 Iron Banner game mode.

Tribute is set to go live next season. Apart from this new game mode, players can venture into the new Citadel map. While spawn locations on multiple maps will be polished, this will affect all modes in the Crucible and won't be restricted to just the Iron Banner.

Ever since Bungie started adding new modes to Iron Banner, there's been an increased interest in this activity. Despite not being as good as previous iterations, players keep flocking to it to acquire some good weapons and additional XP bonuses. It will be interesting to see how they react to the Tribute game mode once it goes live in Season 23.