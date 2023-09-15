Bungie to introduce major sandbox changes in Destiny 2 Season 22 and 23

Bungie is incorporating a few major sandbox changes in Destiny 2 Seasons 22 and 23. While there won't be too many modifications in the current run, Season 23 will see a major overhaul, which is considered crucial for the overall gear balancing in the game. Most of these changes to the sandbox will be reflected in the PvE segment as well.

It's important that developers keep updating the Destiny 2 sandbox. Not only does this allow players to lean into new playstyles and choice of weapons, it also focuses on bringing new weapon rolls into the forefront, which can directly affect weapon output and efficiency.

All major changes coming to the Destiny 2 sandbox in Season 22 and 23

As mentioned in the TWAB (This Week At Bungie) blog post, the Destiny 2 sandbox in Season 22 is receiving two major updates, with the rest being reflected in Season 23 only.

Having said that, here's an official description of all the changes arriving in the game:

Season 22

Antaeus Wards

Your class ability will have to be full for your shields to reflect incoming damage. Reflecting damage will deplete class ability energy. The basic idea is to make it difficult for this Exotic to stack with the Juggernaught shield.

Young Ahamkara's Spine

This will now grand grenade energy on final blows instead of just damage dealt.

Coming in Season 23

Submachine Guns

Submachine Guns will have a higher recoil in Season 23 and will now require players to invest in stability rather than range in order to reduce the recoil.

Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifle body shots in the Crucible will be nerfed. However, they'll be receiving a considerable amount of buff in PvE activities.

Fusion Rifles

The damage bonus provided by the Kickstart buff will be decreased. Damage will also fall off harder at longer distances.

Airborne Effectiveness

Airborne Effectiveness of Snipers and Slug Shotguns will be increased.

Peregrine Greaves

In the Crucible in Destiny 2, the Peregrine Greaves will grant bonus shoulder charge damage after the wielder is visibly airborne to other players for a short period of time.

In PvE, this will have bonus damage against Tormentors, Champions, and Mini-bosses.

Synthoceps

Synthoceps will lose out on the extra lunge range but will receive bonus weapon handling and reload speed when surrounded by enemies in Destiny 2.

Glaive melee damage output will also be buffed moderately.

While the changes for Season 23 should go live at the start itself, it's currently unclear when Season 22 will receive these updates. Since they've been announced today, these modifications will dovetail with the update scheduled for September 19.