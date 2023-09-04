5 times Bungie impressed with its Destiny 2 updates

Destiny 2 was released in October 2017, and since then, it has not only survived but flourished, all thanks to a range of game-changing updates. These updates include subclass reworks, Nerf/buffs, weapon additions, sunset, seasonal events, and more. With the help of these updates, Bungie not only improved the gameplay mechanics but also garnered significant praise from the Destiny 2 community.

While these modifications have constantly overhauled the game, some inevitably led to player dissatisfaction. In this article, we will go through five pivotal moments that left the Destiny 2 community in awe and solidified the game's position as a masterpiece within its genre.

Weapon Crafting, Transmog system, and three more features Bungie impressed their Destiny 2 community with

1) Legendary campaign mode

Legendary campaign mode (Image via Bungie)

The Witch Queen campaign came with two difficulties in Destiny 2: Be Brave and Become Legend. While Be Brave resembled the classic difficulty, Become Legend resembled the latest higher difficulty. The latter option was a unique way to start the campaign as it provided double rewards, allowing you to quickly reach that new light level.

Alongside high power drops, completing the campaign in the higher difficulty allowed players to choose one of the latest exotic armor pieces for their respective class.

2) Weapon Crafting

Weapon crafting (Image via Bungie)

The Witch Queen expansion came with a lot of surprises for the community, one of them being Weapon Crafting. Although forging specific weapons was prevalent before via Menagerie and other seasonal activities, this new Weapon Crafting system allowed players to have unprecedented control over the perks.

This system allowed players to grab the god rolls of specific weapons and reduced the time-consuming farmings all at once. Furthermore, with the help of this system, they can also achieve enhanced perks by leveling up their weapons.

3) Return of D1 raids and Exotic Mission Rotator

Destiny 1 raids and exotic mission rotator (Image via Bungie)

In the Season of the Splicer, Bungie introduced an old Destiny 1 raid. This change gave the Destiny 2 community a new way to experience the old raids. Exotic Mission Rotator is another recent weekly activity introduced in the Season of the Witch. It also made the old vaulted exotic mission farmable, allowing players to obtain previous seasonal weapons in their arsenal.

4) Transmog system

Armor Synthesis device to Transmog (Image via Bungie)

Armor ornaments are integral elements of the Destiny 2 fashion. This cosmetic item can change the looks of your armors alongside textures without affecting their stats. Previously, the ornaments were locked behind silvers, events, or raid challenges.

However, in the Season of the Splicer, Bungie introduced a new armor Transmog system named Armor Synthesis, allowing players to earn a specific currency to make ornaments of any armor they've collected. However, the Armor Synthesis system was replete with numerous complications and heavy farming.

Seeing all the negative feedback about this mechanism, Season 15 introduced a change to the Transmog system by allowing players to purchase Armor Synthesis bounties for 10,000 Glimmer instead of Synthstrand.

5) Loadout system

Loadout system (Image via Bungie)

Similar to the Beyond Light and Witch Queen expansion, Lightfall also came with a plethora of unique quality-of-life features in Destiny 2. One of them was the loadout system, which solved the problems regarding quick switching builds without relying on third-party services.

Previously, changing to a different subclass build required different mods and armors, which made the whole process incredibly frustrating and time-consuming. To resolve this, Bungie introduced the Loadout system and got rid of Energy Affinity For Mods, which also simplified the build crafting process. Furthermore, this new system allowed players to save multiple builds for their PvP or PvE contents that can be switched with the single click of a button.