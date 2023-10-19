Destiny 2 Haunted Sector guide, rewards, and more

The Destiny 2 Haunted Sector is a special activity that is available only during the Festival of the Lost. It involves a revamped Lost Sector with a Halloween twist. Although Lost Sectors and Haunted Sectors are the same when it comes to the area, the number of enemies and how to defeat them are very different. Moreover, the rewards also vary.

A Destiny 2 Haunted sector cannot be attempted solo because it is a matchmade activity. While the regular one can be a breeze for a fireteam of three, it can be challenging on Legend difficulty. So, how does one complete this activity? And what are its rewards?

How to complete a Destiny 2 Haunted Sector

To launch a Destiny 2 Haunted Sector, all you need to do is make your way to the Director and navigate to the Tower node. You can launch the activity from here directly. Alternatively, you can land at the Tower and interact with the node right beside Eva Levante, the vendor for this event.

Considering this is a matchmade activity, you will have to wait until you're paired with other players running solo. You can skip this step if you're going into a Destiny 2 Haunted Sector with a fireteam. Once the activity begins, here's what you need to do:

Defeat enemies and make your way through the first area in the Haunted Sector.

As you progress through the sector, you will come across a few highlighted areas. When you stand in these areas, you will notice that a meter will start to fill up. The more players stand within the area, the faster the meter fills.

Once it's completely full, a Headless One will spawn.

After you've defeated it, a new area will appear, and you will have to repeat the process.

You will have 15 minutes to complete a Destiny 2 Haunted Sector.

Defeating 10 Headless Ones will bring out the boss.

After you've depleted a considerable amount of its health, the boss will bring up a shield.

At this point, you will have to defeat the Headless Ones again. When you defeat them now, they'll drop Explosive Pumpkins. Throw these at the boss' shield to break it.

Repeat this process thrice, and you will have defeated the boss. However, make sure you do this within 15 minutes if you want better rewards.

Festival of the Lost Haunted Sector rewards

If you're wearing the Festival of the Lost mask, you will be rewarded with a lot of candies, especially when you defeat a Headless One. Apart from that, you will also be rewarded with the event-specific weapons.

Additionally, you will be rewarded with Eerie Engrams, but these are random drops. The chance of receiving them as a reward is higher at Legend difficulty during the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost.