4 best weapons to get from Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost (ranked)

There seems to be a festive atmosphere in Destiny 2, as the community can finally invest in an annual event. The Festival of the Lost, meant to celebrate Halloween, has brought back the Hainted Sector activity for Guardians, with an added focus on Legendary and Exotic weapons. Within this focus, however, there are four event-exclusive weapons ready to be acquired.

This article will guide you through the best Festival of the Lost weapons to get, from best to worst. These gear pieces have been ranked according to their usage, archetype, perk pools, and viability based on PvP and PvE. Since they are available temporarily, it is important to spend the currencies in the right place and ready your collection of weapons for every kind of activity.

Mechabre, Horror Story, and other Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost weapons ranked from best to worst

1) Jurassic Green

Over the last two years, Jurassic Green has become a somewhat common name in both Crucible and PvE activities. Fans who love a good Pulse Rifle often have this Rapid Fire Framed Solar weapon in their arsenal, especially against elites, Champions, trash mobs at a distance, and opposing Guardians in any format.

The 540 RPM Pulse Rifle was introduced way back in Destiny 2 Season 15 when Festival of the Lost only had Braytech Werewolf Auto Rifle in the loot pool. Fast-forward two years, and it is now accompanied by three other weapons.

Here are all the perks available in Jurassic Green:

Perpetual Motion, Subsistence, Loose Change, Killing Wind, Heal Clip, Keep Away, and Rangefinder

Incandescent, Golden Tricorn, Frenzy, Multi kill clip, Encore, Collective Action, and Headseeker

Some of the best perk combinations include Rangefinder and Headseeker for PvP, as well as Subsistence and Incandescent for PvE. Instead of Subsistence, Heal Clip is a great addition to the combination mentioned above.

2) Mechabre

Mechabre was introduced last year in Season 22 when the community voted for the Mecha-themed armor pieces across all classes. This led Bungie to release yet another mecha gear piece: the mighty Mechabre Sniper Rifle.

This Aggressive Framed weapon was received positively by everyone in the community despite the poor stability of the servers at the time. With a couple of new perks in the pool, players still use it as a primary damage dealer from special ammunition in PvE.

This doesn't take anything away from Mechabre's PvE prowess, with perks such as the following:

Keep Away, Auto-loading Holster, Triple Tap, Clown Cartridge, Snapshot Sights, Eddy Current, and Demolitionist

High-impact Reserves, Adrenaline Junkie, Vorpal Weapon, Voltshot, Opening Shot, High Ground, and Discord

God rolls include Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot for PvP, alongside Triple Tap and Vorpal Weapon for PvE.

3) Horror Story

Before getting into Horror Story's viability in the current sandbox, it should be noted that the weapon is a Precision Framed Auto Rifle. This archetype had an increase in precision multiplier alongside damage.

Hence, Horror Story might be a great pick for someone who favors dealing sustained damage to enemies rather than higher bursts.

Here is a list of perks available on the Horror Story Auto Rifle in 2023:

Elemental Capacitor, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Discord, Enlightened Action, Under Over, Envious Assassin, and Demolitionist

Headstone, Collective Action, Target Lock, Cascade Point, Frenzy, Vorpal Weapon, and Adrenaline Junkie

God rolls can include Envious Assassin and Frenzy/Vorpal Weapon for PvE activities, alongside Dynamic Sway Reduction and Target Lock for PvP.

4) Acosmic

Acosmic is the newest weapon added to the Festival of the Lost loot pool. This Heavy Grenade Launcher joins the rank of heavyweights, such as Wendigo, Regnant, Cataphract, and much more.

The reason for Acosmic being at the bottom of this list is only its limitations in PvE, that too alongside some fierce competitors.

Here is a list of perks on Acosmic Grenade Launcher in 2023:

Enlightened Action, Impulse Amplifier, Surplus, Loose Change, Clown Cartridge, Field Prep, and Quickdraw

Repulsor Brace, Cascade Point, Explosive Light, Wellspring, Collective Action, Destabilizing Rounds, and High Ground

The best perks to have for PvE include Impulse Amplifier and Explosive Light.