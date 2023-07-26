All Diablo 4 Cutthroat Rogue skills

Last week, Blizzard unveiled the highly anticipated Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, and it's no surprise that the Rogue character class has swiftly captured the hearts of numerous players. Rogue has quickly emerged as everyone's favorite due to its powerful skills and unmatched agility that no other character class has.

In this article, we will discuss all those skills of the Rogue character class that have the Cutthroat ability.

Exploring Diablo 4 Rogue skills that have the Cutthroat Effect

Rogue in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Cutthroat skills of Rogue increase their offensive melee abilities, which use energy to replenish over time. As you gain more points on the skill tree, you can use them to unlock the skills that you prefer. These skills can be categorized as Basic, Cutthroat, Imbuent, Marksman, Agility, Core, etc. The Cutthroat skills available in the game for the Rogue class are the following:

Skill Name Skill Description Skill Tags 1. Blade Shift Stabs your enemies and allows you to move freely through them for 3 seconds. Basic, Cutthroat 2. Invigorating Strike Does a melee attack on the enemy and increases the Energy Regeneration by 20% for 3 seconds. Basic, Cutthroat 3. Twisting Blades Impales enemies with blades and does bonus damage when enemies are impaled. Core, Imbueable, Cutthroat 4. Flurry Strikes enemies in front of you four times and deals a great amount of damage. Core, Imbueable, Cutthroat 5. Shadow Step Quick movement through the shadows and stabs your enemies from behind. Agility, Imbueable, Cutthroat 6. Dash Dashes forward and slashes your enemies dealing damage to them in the process. Agility, Imbueable, Cutthroat

More information on the Cutthroat skills in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 gameplay using Rogue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Blade Shift skill does 16% damage to the enemies and has a lucky hit bonus of 35%. You may increase this skill by unlocking the Enhanced Blade Shift, Fundamental Blade Shift, or Primary Blade Shift.

The Invigorating Strike will deal 25% damage to enemies and has a lucky hit of 50%, thus making it a formidable skill you must have. You may further unlock the Enhanced, Fundamental, or Primary Invigorating strike, which is helpful in dealing with crowd-controlled enemies.

Twisting Blades will deal 45% damage and will make your enemies take x8% increased damage when they are impaled. When the blades return to you, it will do a pierce damage of 72%. You may further unlock the additional skills to increase the damage dealt, reduce the cooldown and make the most powerful build.

Rogue Skill Tree (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Flurry will deal 60% damage to your enemies having a lucky hit of 10%. Unlock the Enhanced Flurry, Improved Flurry, or Advanced Flurry to give you an advantage over crowd-controlled or vulnerable enemies and grant you healing and increased health over time.

Shadow Step allows you to deal 72% damage to your enemies by attacking them from behind. You will gain 50% increased movement speed for 2 seconds, and it has a lucky hit of 100%. Unlock the Enhanced, Disciplined, and Methodical Shadow step to gain the chance of a critical strike and reduced cooldown.

Dash will let you sprint forward to your enemies dealing 37% damage. It has a lucky hit of 25% and 12 seconds cooldown. Unlock the Enhanced, Disciplined, and Methodical Dash to get a chance of a critical hit. You will gain an advantage over crowd-controlled enemies, and this skill will slow down your enemies by 30% for 3 seconds.