5 best Diablo 4 Rogue builds that use Grasp of Shadow

Diablo 4 offers five distinct classes for players to choose from and slay enemies in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary. The myriad abilities associated with each class combined with a plethora of loot present many opportunities to alter a character build frequently. Players can try out the Rogue class if they are inclined to stay mobile and deal significant damage from a safe distance.

Rogue can leverage many items associated with Unique rarity, with Grasp of Shadow being one of the potent gears. It is a glove bundled with a lucky hit bonus effect wherein dealing damage to any vulnerable foe (with any marksman or cutthroat skill) grants a chance of summoning a shadow clone. Once triggered, it copies the attack pattern of the player.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Twisting Blades and 4 other best Diablo 4 Rogue builds using Grasp of Shadow

1) Twisting Blades build

Twisting Blades is one of the most popular builds for Rogue in Diablo 4. Fortunately, Grasp of Shadow jives well with most builds for this class. This particular build enables mobility and swift attacks with the twisting blades skill.

Apart from twisting blades, players must focus on skills like shadow step or dash (for efficient dodging), shadow clone, shadow imbuement, and more. Players can not only deal significant damage but also stay agile throughout any battle.

Grasp of Shadow possesses robust affixes that enable one to deal extra vulnerable and shadow clone damage. Players inquisitive about this glove can peruse this guide on how to obtain Grasp of Shadow easily.

2) Flurry build

Flurry is one of the best skills players can resort to when crafting a flurry build with Grasp of Shadow. This skill unleashes a barrage of slashes that damages the enemy significantly.

Players can consider using Aspect of Encircling Blades to enable this skill to deal damage in a circular fashion around the in-game character. One can also focus on skills like puncture, dash, poison trap, and others per the preferred play style.

Grasp of Shadow also comes with an affix that grants a small amount of extra attack speed. This is conducive to the flurry skill’s attack speed bonus. Diablo 4 fans can leverage this build to clear out the dungeons faster.

3) Cold imbuement Rogue

One must opt for cold imbuement for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

Players inclined to vary their experience can opt for a cold imbuement build for the Rogue in tandem with Grasp of Shadow. As the name implies, players must acquire skills like cold imbuement, enhanced, and mixed cold imbuement.

Other skills one can try out within this build are shadow step, flurry, sturdy and stutter step. Aspect of Disobedience, Accelerating Aspect, and Edgemaster’s Aspect also form an integral part of cold imbuement build.

One can rely on this setup for tackling swarms of enemies with ease. Players can tweak this build a bit to make it efficient for end-game activities as well. Diablo 4 fans can delve into this article outlining the five best Unique items for Rogue.

4) Shadow build

Shadow imbuement is the foundation of this build (Image via Diablo 4)

Players looking for an aggressive and equally nimble build with the Grasp of Shadow can opt for a shadow build. Its prime highlight is the blade shift skill that enables players to trigger a quick stab and pass through foes for a small time span.

Along with the shadow step and imbuement, it is also wise to invest in the concealment skill. As the name suggests, it allows players to vanish for a few seconds, a great tactic when overwhelmed by aggressive foes.

One must also try to acquire a key passive named victimize, which offers a small chance of triggering an explosion if a vulnerable foe is damaged. Players interested to know about it in detail can peruse this guide explaining all the key passives pertaining to Rogue.

5) Rogue build for Season of Malignant

Avid Diablo 4 fans can look forward to the Season of Malignant that launches on July 20, 2023. Those who are done with the main campaign and are gearing up for this new season can opt for a robust Rogue build.

Players aiming to tackle early game content with this build can focus on skills like puncture, flurry, dash, poison trap, dark shroud, poison imbuement, and more until they reach level 50.

One can replace the skill called dark shroud with shadow imbuement while partaking in end-game content. Players get access to a Paragon Board after crossing the level 50 threshold. Tricks of the trade, exploit weakness, and eldritch bounty are some notable boards players must opt for.

Diablo 4 consists of a wealth of content to experience, ranging from the main story quests to myriad dungeons and cellars. Newcomers will be occupied in partaking in them, whereas veterans can refer to this article highlighting the best ways to prepare for Season of Malignant.