5 best unique items for Rogues in Diablo 4

Each of the five unique classes in Diablo 4 has their own skills that set them apart from the others. Aside from having their own strengths and weaknesses that alter your playstyle, each individual class also has unique items and Legendary Aspects that only they can equip. The Barbarian, Sorcerer, Necromancer, Druid, and Rogue are all fairly balanced in terms of the weapons and armor that are unique to them.

Rogues are known for their shifty movement and potential for high DPS or burst damage and are a popular class to play as. There are plenty of items in the world of Sanctuary that can truly maximize the Rogue's skills with powerful perks and incomparable bonuses.

What are the best items for Rogues in Diablo 4?

The Rogue's playstyle in Diablo 4 can be quite diverse. They can use long-range weapons to lure enemies into deadly traps, or they can use their high mobility to get up close and personal while using their melee weapons to deal damage to several enemies at once.

Regardless of your playstyle, there is sure to be a unique item that compliments it well. Here are some of the best items in the game that are specific to Rogues.

1) Skyhunter (Bow)

The Skyhunter is a ranged weapon in Diablo 4 that can only be found as a random drop. This bow has the following Affixes: Affix 1 is Dexterity, Affix 2 is Marksman Skill Damage, Affix 3 is Critical Strike Damage, and Affix 4 is Ranks to Exploit.

The first direct damage you deal to an enemy with the Skyhunter is guaranteed to be a Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, you'll gain X Energy. This can only happen once per cast.

This bow is the perfect companion for Rogues that like to use long-range skills.

2) Grasp of Shadow (Gloves)

The Grasp of Shadow is a pair of gloves that adds additional Attack Speed, increases Vulnerable Damage, boosts your Shadow Clone Damage, and adds Ranks to your Core Skills.

It has the unique bonus Lucky Hit that has the following effect: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has a decent chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.

This set of gloves can complement almost any Rogue Class build.

3) Asheara's Khanjar (1H Dagger)

The Asheara's Khanjar is a Unique melee weapon that is capable of dealing massive damage in conjunction with insane attack speeds. This dagger improves your Basic Skill Damage, boosts damage to Crowd Controlled enemies, increases the damage output for X seconds when an Elite enemy is killed, and also increases your odds of getting a Lucky Hit.

This dagger also increases your attack speed for four seconds by a total of 20-30% when you hit enemies. As a result, it makes your Rogue extremely formidable in melee combat and can help you dispose of any enemies in Diablo 4.

4) Word of Hakan (Amulet)

The Word of Hakan provides massive bonuses for Rogues in Diablo 4 and can be useful on just about any build, but its bonuses are maximized for a build that uses the Rain of Arrows skill. This is because of its unique bonus that causes your Rain of Arrows to always be Imbued with all Imbuements at once.

Aside from this, it also provides the following Affixes: Affix 1 is for Non-Physical Damage, Affix 2 is for Ultimate Skill Damage, Affix 3 is for Critical Strike Damage for Imbued Skills, and Affix 4 provides Ranks to Imbuement Skills.

5) Cowl of the Nameless (Helm)

The Cowl of the Nameless in Diablo 4 grants you a 15-25% increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. It also gives you a massive armor boost when equipped and grants the following affixes. The First Affix is a boost to your dexterity, the second is Cooldown Reduction for your skills, the third is an increase to Crowd Control Duration, and the last one is a boost to your Maximum Energy.

The Cowl of the Nameless is a great item to have regardless of the Rogue build that you are going for.

No matter how you wish to build your Rogue or whatever class you are playing as, there is a unique item for them. If you are looking for a guide for all the unique items, check out this complete list of unique items for all classes in Diablo 4.

