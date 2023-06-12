The best Cold Archer Rogue build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has five different classes of characters that you can choose from, and if you are new to the franchise, it can be tough to find what suits your play style the best. The Rogue class of fighters is among the five that you can build your character around. They have impressive versatility in combat; be it close-quarter fights or long-range assassinations, they excel in every aspect.

Numerous skills associated with every build in Diablo 4 provide limitless replayability, allowing you to explore the Sanctuary with your creativity.

Creating a Cold Archer Rogue build in Diablo 4

A Cold Archer Rogue build usually functions as a starter, aiming at chilling and freezing your enemies. This prevents them from reaching your character and allows you to deal increased damage to them when they are frozen.

Chilling an enemy only makes them slow, allowing you to maneuver around them with great prowess. However, freezing them, on the other hand, prevents your enemies from moving at all.

When you use certain cold-imbued skills on your build, you get a certain percentage by which your enemies get chilled. For instance, the Cold Imbuement skill chills your enemies by 25% per hit. When this percentage reaches 100, your enemies become frozen.

What skills are best for the Cold Archer Rogue build in Diablo 4?

Caltrops

It deals 40% damage to enemies.

Enemies will take 3% more damage when they are in Caltrops.

Chills enemies by 20% per second.

You can use your ability to morph along with this particular skill to do cold damage to your enemies in Diablo 4. This skill will freeze them over time if they happen to stand within the effect of the skill long enough.

You should use Caltrops on enemies when they come at you in large hordes. This will slow them down and inflict 20% damage if they remain inside it. Using it in quick succession will let you freeze them with an increased percentage of cold damage.

Rain of Arrows

It comes in waves of two, making arrows rain down on enemies over a large area.

Each wave deals 422 damage to the enemies that get hit.

It has a cooldown that usually lasts for a duration of 60 seconds.

The main strategy is to apply Caltrops to freeze your enemies and then add Cold Imbuement, another skill that comes later in this list. Once the cold damage increases to 25%, you can use Rain of Arrows to deal high physical damage and eliminate them.

Since it has a long cooldown period, Rain of Arrows should only be used in dire circumstances. You should consider using this skill when you find yourself surrounded by a huge horde of enemies.

Cold Imbuement along with Rapid Fire

Cold Imbuement:

If you cold imbue a skill, you can deal 20% damage to crowd-controlled enemies and have a 30% chance to make them Vulnerable to your attacks for 3 seconds.

If your enemies are frozen, you get to double the above bonus.

It has a cooldown of 13 seconds.

Rapid Fire:

You can rapidly shoot five arrows simultaneously, and each does 30% damage to the enemies.

If you damage Vulnerable enemies with this skill, you can gain 15 energy every time you cast Rapid Fire.

When paired with Cold Imbuement, Rapid Fire does 25% chill with every arrow, and given that you shoot five arrows in Diablo 4, that percentage will add up, eventually freezing your enemies in place.

This is an ideal tactic to adopt when your Rain of Arrows is on cooldown, or the horde of enemies is not large enough to use this skill on. You can use Rapid Fire to clean things up along with your basic attack, which is the next entry.

Forceful Arrows

Does damage of 113 to the enemies

Every third arrow makes your enemies Vulnerable for two seconds and has an additional 15% chance of being a critical strike.

This skill is a very effective basic attack in Diablo 4, as you can make an enemy Vulnerable with every third arrow you cast.

This will be particularly beneficial when you face elites and bosses, as these fights can be prolonged, and getting a little extra damage when they are Vulnerable can be effective.

Dash

It does 37% damage to your enemies.

It has a cooldown of 12 seconds.

Dash is a skill that you will primarily use for mobility in Diablo 4. This will come in handy when you need to create some gap between your character and your enemies. It is a cold imbuable skill, allowing you to damage your enemies more when you infuse Cold Imbuement with Dash.

Weapon Mastery

This skill has the following benefits in Diablo 4:

Using a bow as a weapon for your Cold Archer Rogue build can increase your damage by 12% on Vulnerable enemies.

Using a crossbow as your weapon will increase your critical strike damage by 15%.

