All Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Cellar locations and how to complete them

Diablo 4 includes a plethora of Cellars for you to explore and complete in exchange for awesome loot and Renown. And in Fractured Peaks, many of these are simply waiting to be cleared out. Some players may have trouble locating these Cellars, while others might label them as a hassle. In this guide, we'll show you how to locate these rooms in Fractured Peaks and give you the rundown on completing each one.

Diablo 4 guide: How to locate and clear each Cellar in Fractured Peaks

Cellars are somewhat similar to Dungeons but are definitely toned down, as most of them only have a single objective and only take minutes to clear. They are scattered all over the world of Sanctuary and need to be cleared for 100% completion.

That said, let's talk about their locations in Frozen Peaks and how to clear them.

Fractured Peaks Cellar locations

Fractured Peaks is the first zone in Diablo 4 where your character starts off their adventure. The zone has a total of 26 Cellars for you to clear, so make sure you find all of them before proceeding to the next Zone. Their names and locations are as follows:

Sarkova Pass

Frosty Mine - Gambler's Hideout - Icy Grave

The Pallid Glade

Secluded Cabin - Lakeside Retreat - Blacklung Mine - Brinewood Delve - Oleg's Hideout

Desolate Highlands

Haunted Burrow - Infested Cottage - Forsaken Mine - Frozen Tunnel

Dobrev Taiga

Hermit's Abode - Disturbed Grave - Flooded Mine - Savina Hideout

Frigid Expanse

Geyser Sinkhole - Velkhova Inn - Bloodstained Cellar - Gruesome Storage

Gale Valley

Infested Mill - Howling Den - Tsepilova Larder

Seat of the Heavens

Collapsed Cavern - Saint's Rest - Saint's Hideout

How to clear Cellars in Diablo 4

Clearing out Cellars is easier than one might think. These mini-dungeons are often cleared within minutes because they only have a singular objective. Cellars often have a side story connected to them to immerse Diablo 4 players even further. These missions are just a singular room event, with some even offering Altars of Lilith as a reward.

All you need to do is wipe out all enemies within these Cellars. From thereon, it's all about reaping the rewards. You'll mostly find decent loot in these places, and although there isn't any guarantee you'll gather Unique and Legendary equipment, some awesome Rare items are readily available.

