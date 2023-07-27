All Diablo 4 Marksman Rogue skills

Diablo 4 has introduced lots of new content with the release of Season of the Malignant. This includes fresh gameplay mechanics, gear, and various collectibles. The title has five character classes, each with its own unique skills and abilities. Among them, Rogue stands out as the absolute favorite among players, thanks to its fast attacking speed and overpowered builds.

This article will provide an in-depth analysis of this class' Marksman skills so that you can use them in your builds according to your preferences.

Exploring Diablo 4 Marksman Rogue skills

Diablo 4 Rogue Marksman skills (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Marksman is a category containing certain skills exclusively available to the Rogue character class in Diablo 4. It also buffs up the ranged attack damage of the player. Rogue's skills are divided into various categories, including Basic, Core, Imbueable, Cutthroat, Marksman, Ultimate, and many more.

Spend your points to unlock abilities based on your preference on the skill tree and make a formidable build that will help you defeat enemies with ease. All skills in the Marksman category are listed down below for your reference.

Skill Name Skill Description Skill Tags 1. Puncture Can throw blades at a short distance and slows down enemies. Basic, Marksman 2. Heartseeker Fires an enemy-seeking arrow and increases critical hit chance. Basic, Marksman 3. Forceful Arrow Fires powerful arrows and makes enemies vulnerable. Basic, Marksman 4. Barrage Fires five arrows that expand outwards and ricochets off enemies dealing damage. Core, Imbueable, Marksman 5. Rapid Fire Rapidly fires five arrows. Core, Imbueable, Marksman 6. Penetrating Shot Fires an arrow that penetrates through the enemies at once. Core, Imbueable, Marksman 7. Rain of Arrows Raining arrows over a large area twice. Ultimate, Imbueable, Marksman

More information on the Marksman Rogue skills in Diablo 4

Rogue's Penetrate skill in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Puncture will allow you to throw blades dealing 21% damage, and every third cast will slow down enemies by 20% for two seconds. Moreover, critical hits will always slow down your enemies. You can unlock the Enhanced, Fundamental or Primary Puncture to further increase its effect.

Penetrating Shot will fire an arrow that pierces through all enemies in a line and deal up to 70% damage. It has a lucky hit chance of 50%. You can upgrade this skill further and increase the damage output of arrows as well as their chances of landing critical hits.

Forceful Arrow will deal 22% damage to your enemy, and every third arrow will make them vulnerable for two seconds. You can use your skill points to unlock Enhanced, Primary, and Fundamental Forceful Arrow. Forceful Arrows can also knock back non-Elite enemies, and if two foes collide, they will both go down.

The Heartseeker will let you fire an arrow that seeks out enemies and hits them, dealing 24% damage. It will increase your Critical Strike chance against the enemies by 3% and up to 15% for four seconds. You can also unlock elements for this skill to increase its critical hit chance as well as damage output.

Barrage will unleash a shield of five arrows at once, and these will expand outwards, dealing 22% damage. Each arrow has a 20% chance to bounce off enemies up to a single time. These deflected projectiles will deal 40% of their original damage. This skill has a lucky hit of 16%.

Rapid Fire will fire five arrows swiftly at once, where each inflicts 30% damage. It has a lucky hit chance of 20%. Upgrade this skill further by using your points on Enhanced, Improved, and Advanced Rapid Fire to increase this skill's effect.

Rain of Arrows is an ultimate ability that will cause a shower of arrows to fall over a large area twice. Each wave of projectiles deals 100% damage. It has a lucky hit rate of 2% but has a long cooldown of 55 seconds. You may unlock Prime Rain of Arrows as well as Supreme Rain of Arrows to increase this skill's effect. Doing so will enhance your Rogue build.