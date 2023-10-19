All Diablo 4 Season of Blood pacts, explained

Blizzard removed the Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 Season of Blood and replaced them with Vampiric powers. Unlike the former, these powers cannot be socketed into the armor pieces themselves. They have a separate tray where they can be equipped. To do so, however, players require pacts that can be found on various armor pieces in the game.

This new mechanic frees up the gem slot, allowing players the freedom to use whatever gems they want. However, using these powers requires pacts. So what are all the Diablo 4 Season of Blood pacts, and how do they work?

What are pacts in Diablo 4 Season of Blood?

Pacts are nothing but a form of currency in Diablo 4 Season of Blood. However, unlike the regular currency that you come across in the game, you cannot use it to purchase anything. Instead, the number of pacts you have will determine the number Vampiric Powers that you can use.

You will come across three different Diablo 4 pacts in Season of Blood. These are as follows:

Pact of Ferocity

Pact of Divinity

Pact of Eternity

Every piece of armor in the game drops with at least one of the Diablo 4 pacts mentioned above. You can get the items listed above by looting Sanguine Chests in areas where Blood Harvest is active. You can then use these pacts on any armor piece.

For example, you get a chest piece that drops with one Pact of Ferocity and one Divinity. Now, if you already have one Pact of Eternity from another armor piece, you can apply it from your inventory to the chest piece. This way, the piece of armor will now have one Pact of Ferocity, Divinity, and Eternity each.

The number of pacts is displayed above the wheel in Diablo 4 Season of Blood (Image via Blizzard)

If you make your way to the Vampiric Powers panel, you will notice that each power requires a specific number of pacts to be activated. On that very same window, the total number of pacts that you have is reflected above the wheel, as can be seen in the image above.

Now, as long as the number of Diablo 4 pacts required by all your Vampiric Powers does not exceed the cumulative number of those pacts on your armor pieces, the abilities will work. In case you have a pact that is more than what a Vampiric Power costs, then this power will stop working.

Every vampiric power has a specific pact cost in Diablo 4 Season of Blood (Image via Blizzard)

What's more interesting is that every armor piece has a specific number of pacts that you can add to it. If it's been maxed out, then you won't be able to add another one to it manually.

The Diablo 4 pacts in the Season of Blood are very interesting. It's like a puzzle that you need to figure out, which adds a new layer of complexity when it comes to build-crafting in the game.