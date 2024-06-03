Grimoires in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion introduces new customizable skills to the existing skill lines. These skills are part of the new Scribing system, which allows you to enhance and modify them with a variety of effects and buffs. While there will always be meta builds that perform the best, this new system allows for a greater level of freedom and customization in your character builds and progression.

This article lists all Grimoires for Scribing in Elder Scrolls Online, including the skill line they belong to, the prerequisite to unlock them, and their effects.

All Grimoires in ESO Scribing

The Grimoire skills can be scribed using different types of Scripts (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Grimoires in ESO unlock 11 unique skills across the existing Weapon, Mages Guild, Fighters Guild, Assault, and Soul Magic skill lines. To unlock the Scribing system, you must complete the tutorial quest "Second Era of Scribing."

Trending

Here are all the new Grimoires for Scribing in ESO:

Grimoire Effect Description Skill Line and Prerequisite Elemental Explosion Channel the power in your staff to fling a bolt of volatile magic, causing an elemental explosion at the target location. Destruction Staff (Rank 25) Mender's Bond Tether yourself to an ally, manifesting a life link between you and them. Restoration Staff (Rank 25) Shield Throw Hurl your shield at an enemy, which then returns to you. One Hand and Shield (Rank 25) Smash Drag your weapon along the ground to smash a cone in front of you. Two-Handed (Rank 25) Soul Burst Unleash a powerful burst of soul magic around you Soul Magic (Complete "The Wing of the Crow" quest) Torchbearer Conjure an imbued torch and sweep the area in front of you three times with its power. Fighters Guild (Rank 5) Trample Pierce the air with a shrill whistle, calling your mount forth to trample enemies in a line. This ability cannot be re-activated while your mount is already attacking. Assault (Rank 5) Traveling Knife Twirl and throw an enchanted dagger at an enemy, which returns to you after a short delay and hits additional enemies in the path. Dual Wield (Rank 25) Ulfsild's Contingency Imbue yourself with the magical runes of Ulfsild. These runes trigger when you cast an ability with a cost, causing a burst of magic around you. Mages Guild (Rank 25) Vault Fire a burst at your feet while flipping backward 15 meters. Casting again within 4 seconds increases the cost by 33%. Bow (Rank 5) Wield Soul Launch a concentrated blast of soul magic at a target. Soul Magic (Complete "Second Era of Scribing" quest)

You can purchase Grimoires from Chronicler Firandil in The Scholarium once you complete "The Wing of Indrik" quest. The Grimoires cost 50,000 gold for your first purchase and 10,000 gold for subsequent purchases on alt characters.

Also read: Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road release date