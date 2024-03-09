All new Artifacts coming to New World with Season of The Guardian

Eight new artifacts are coming to New World with Season of The Guardian on March 12, 2024. As the highest rarity of items in the game, Artifacts pull a lot of weight in terms of making specific character builds come to fruition. They have unique build-defining perks, sometimes opening up mechanics that cannot be obtained elsewhere.

Many players in the Public Test Realm have had the chance to experience the latest batch of New World Artifacts, some of which have already been nerfed from their PTR release form. All in all, these new Artifacts will play an important part in how Season of The Guardian pans out for the New World 2024 roadmap.

This article goes over all of the new Artifacts you can get in New World: Season of The Guardian and what to expect from them.

New World - Season of The Guardian has eight new Artifacts

PTR build of the Phoenix Amulet (Image via Amazon Games)

Listed below are the eight new Artifacts introduced in New World: Season of The Guardian, as well as their unique traits.

1) Sin - Hatchet

Corruption: Debuffs last 25% longer. (Works on both weapons)

Defile: Deals 2% more damage per debuff on target. (5 stacks max)

Even though extending debuffs like Rend and Venom sounds like a good idea on paper, there are not many niches in this MMORPG where this would be particularly game-changing.

2) Venom - Spear

Poison Tipped: Heavy attacks with either weapon cause poison, dealing 20% weapon damage for 5s

Used in the off-hand, this spear can let heavy attacks from your other weapon trigger the poison DoT. This seems specifically useful for smaller-scale skirmishes such as PvP. However, it may undergo some balance passes before the release of New World: Season of The Guardian.

Nearing the end of the PTR period for Season of The Guardian, the developers said:

"We also saw recommendations to re-balance Venom Spear separately for PvP and PvE, as some of you felt the DOT effect for ranged attacks was balanced in PvE activities. However, we want to limit the amount of functional divergences for between PvP and PvE, so we’ll likely consider adjusting the item’s stats such as Damage % or Status Effect Duration instead."

3) Tempest Fury - Great Axe

Momentum: Successful attacks gain 3% movement speed for 3s. (Works on both weapons and stacks 10 times)

Endless Spin: Whirlwind does not need to hit targets to continue spinning and can spin up to 12 times.

4) Nature's Wrath - Medium Chestwear

Nature’s Blessing: Empower expires 200% faster, but you deal 20% more damage.

5) Gilli's Gravity Gauntlets - Heavy Glove

Whenever you take damage, gain a charge that increases the damage of your next attack by 3% (max 10 charges)

6) Ironheart - Heavy Legwear

When not in heavy loadout, gain 20% more max health

7) Creed Boots - Light Footwear

Ambush: Deal 15% more damage and 25% critical chance as long as you haven’t hit the target within 20s

8) Phoenix - Amulet

Phoenix Revival: When you receive lethal damage, avoid death and become invulnerable for 2s (180s cooldown)

The Phoenix Amulet is likely the most controversial among all Artifacts coming with New World: Season of The Guardian. In its PTR iteration, the Phoenix Revival buff has undergone multiple revisions, specifically for the duration of this invulnerability period.

Of course, the stats shown here reflect the current PTR patch. We will have to wait till the official release of New World: Season of The Guardian to see if there are any further changes.