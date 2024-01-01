In the Dev Update for December 2023, Amazon Games, the developer of New World, released a partial roadmap for the first two quarters of 2024. This roadmap introduced a plethora of exciting new content for the title as well as plans for improvements, such as bug fixes, quality-of-life changes, and adjustments to class balance in combat.

Numerous concerns were raised regarding this roadmap, with fans expressing worry that the extensive content release schedule early in the year might lead to a scarcity of content for the later months. However, these concerns were swiftly addressed by David Verfaillie, the title's Creative Director, as players were reassured about the game's future.

This article will list everything confirmed for New World in 2024, as outlined in the official roadmap up to May.

New World Roadmap for 2024

The official developer roadmap (Image via Amazon Games)

Although no specific timeline was provided for these major updates to New World, as revealed in its roadmap for 2024, they are scheduled to be released over the upcoming months.

Cross World Expeditions

The introduction of Cross World Expeditions in the title will be a significant quality-of-life feature allowing players to explore the three to five-player dungeons, also known as Expeditions, with other players from different servers.

This feature, combined with the improvements of the group finder, will streamline the process of forming parties, reducing the usual hassle around navigating this system.

Season Trial and Season Pass

Season Trials, such as the upcoming Winter Rune Forge, are activities that players can participate in to progress through a Season Pass, which rewards them with countless items. These items comprise powerful armor sets, weapons, Umbral Shards, and unique rewards exclusive to the season.

Artifacts

Artifacts are the highest tier of weapons that are available in New World. These are crucial for end-game builds due to the powerful bonuses they provide to players' characters. They can be obtained from all facets of gameplay, such as PvP rewards, drops from enemies, Expeditions, Season Pass, and others.

Eight new Artifacts will be introduced to the game in the upcoming months. However, the details of these weapons have not yet been revealed. Besides these, new main story quests, seasonal events, and other quality-of-life features will also be added to the title.

Balance adjustments and matchmaking changes coming to New World

In a recent update, the Creative Director of New World, David Verfaillie, addressed the meta in OPR matches, noting that players favored ranged classes over melee ones. Additionally, concerns were raised about matchmaking, highlighting the uneven allocation of healers across teams, leading to unfair matchups. Due to these reasons, the developer hinted at substantial game balance adjustments that might come into effect in May 2024.

Entering the realm of speculations, the potential for a new expansion similar to Rise of the Angry Earth is also a possibility for the latter half of 2024. This expansion is anticipated to accompany these balance adjustments.