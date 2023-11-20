New World Rise of Angry Earth weapons tier list

New World Rise of Angry Earth is both a comeback and a redemption of the original MMO game. Released on October 3, Angry Earth is its first expansion since its launch. The release has brought a surge of returning players to the MMO, and it's a great time to consider rejoining New World with the transformed gaming experience.

Aside from the revamped campaign, New World Rise of Angry Earth now features additional trade skills and new weapons. It also introduces a new story, expedition, progression, and the Flail weapon. With various adjustments to existing weapons, the meta has shifted, and we've come up with a tier list that could help you determine which ones are the best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the opinions of the author.

All New World Rise of Angry Earth weapons ranked in a tier list

S-tier

Rapier, Life Staff, and Fire Staff are the best weapons in the game (Image via Amazon Games)

The S-tier weapons are currently the most powerful options for your character at the moment. These weapons cater to specific roles, with the Rapier excelling as the best melee DPS weapon, the Fire Staff leading in ranged DPS, and the Life Staff and Sword/Shield being preferred choices for healers and tanks, respectively.

Here is the complete list of the top-tier weapons in New World Rise of Angry Earth:

Life Staff

Rapier

Fire Staff

Sword and Shield

A-tier

Ice Gauntlet is a great weapon in the new expansion (Image via Amazon Games)

The A-tier weapons in the current New World meta offer solid alternatives, with the Greatsword and Spear being robust melee options, and the Ice Gauntlet providing versatility as a ranged weapon. If you prefer adding crowd control to your arsenal while delivering burst damage to enemies, the Ice Gauntlet is a great choice.

On the other hand, a late-level Greatsword allows you to unleash powerful damage with each heavy swing, although it has a slightly slower pace compared to the Great Axe and Rapier.

Here are the weapons in the A-tier:

Ice Gauntlet

Greatsword

Spear

B-tier

Flail belongs to the B-tier weapons (Image via Amazon Games)

B-tier weapons in New World are generally well-balanced and can also be very strong in the hands of skilled players. While they may not match the lethality of top-tier options, investing time in mastering them during leveling can still make you a powerful force.

We recommend the Great Axe, Blunderbuss, and Bow in this tier due to their forgiving learning curves. Flail, the new weapon introduced in the expansion, is unfortunately not performing as well as other weapons, but its overall strength or weakness is yet to be conclusively determined.

The following weapons are included in the B-tier in New World Rise of Angry Earth:

Great Axe

Bow

Blunderbuss

Void Gauntlet

Flail

Hatchet

C-tier

Musket weapon in New World Rise of the Angry Earth (Image via Amazon Games)

C-tier weapons are currently the worst weapons in New World Rise of Angry Earth, but that doesn't mean they are completely useless. They possess promising utility in the hands of skilled players, but the effort required to wield them effectively and keep pace with those using more versatile options often outweighs the potential benefits.

The Musket and the Warhammer are considered among the least effective weapons. While you may use them in the early stages of the game, it is advisable to steer clear of these options once you progress further. You can use them if there are no better alternatives, but it's generally preferable to avoid relying on them in more demanding situations.

The following are the C-tier weapons in New World Rise of the Angry Earth:

Musket

Warhammer

This wraps up our New World Rise of Angry Earth weapons tier list. Check this article to know more about the recently launched New World expansion.