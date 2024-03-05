New World Season of The Guardian release date, major changes, and more

The New World Season of The Guardian update will go live on March 12, 2024, and the developers have shared some very exciting prospects for it. As the game's fifth Seasonal update, Season of The Guardian will introduce some long-requested changes in trade skills, combat animations, story quest pacing, as well as new artifacts and seasonal content.

Fans are looking forward to Season of The Guardian for fresh endgame activity, as Amazon Game Studios are finally adding new 10-man trials, including the Winter Rune Forge itself. In terms of character builds, the new artifacts are bound toward a shake-up in the meta.

Even if you aren't a min-max endgame player, you'll find the overall gameplay much more polished thanks to an overhauled movement system. With such exciting changes this early in the year, the 2024 roadmap for New World is looking good.

New World Season of The Guardian release date for PC

As the developers confirmed in a blog post in February, Season of The Guardian will be available on March 12, 2024.

"Survive the Winter Rune Forge, master Cooking Trade Skill changes, experience the updated Shattered Mountain main story quest, and play with a controller when Season of the Guardian releases on March 12."

If you can't wait till the release date to play New World Season of The Guardian, you can also join its Public Test Realm, which has been up since February 15.

What to expect from New World's fifth Season

The entire main quest is getting polished with New World: Season of The Guardian's release (Image via Amazon Game Studios)

Controller Support: There may be no words on when we can expect a console release, but Season of The Guardian brings controller support for all PC players.

Eight new artifacts to suit various playstyles.

New Season Journey and seasonal rewards, including new cosmetics.

New events: Rabbit's Revenge and Springtime Bloom

Systemic changes to cooking and fishing, including new ingredients, better cooking progression, new legendary fish, removal of split attributes, and more. Expect your gathering build in New World to get more rewarding.

Updated combat animation system, which the developers expect to perform better in high-traffic zones. This implies a better experience when New World servers are not the most stable.

10-man seasonal trial Winter Rune Forge, a "bone-chilling gauntlet of increasingly difficult enemies."

20v20 Outpost Rush mode now supports mounts and mounted combat.

New World Season of The Guardian start time: when does it go live?

Beyond the release date of May 12, 2024, a more specific launch time for New World's latest season has not been shared by the developers. This article will be updated with the start time for New World Season of The Guardian once more information becomes available.