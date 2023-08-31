5 best gathering builds in New World (2023)

New World features an environment of exploration, adventure, and resource gathering. Efficient resource collection becomes crucial as you delve into the intricate landscapes and lush terrains of the game. This article takes a look at the five best gathering builds in the title, breaking down their attributes, abilities, and playstyle nuances.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hatchet and Bow build and other effective gathering builds to try in New World in 2023

1) Hatchet and Bow build

Hatchet and Bow build's attributes in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

The Hatchet and Bow build is by far the best weapon combination you can use in New World in order to move swiftly around the map. Your primary focus should be on weapon abilities and the speed buffs they offer. However, for this build, try to get 150 each in Strength and Dexterity as well as 100 in Constitution.

The first weapon is the Hatchet, while the second is the Bow. Select abilities and perks that give you speed and extra stamina

Hatchet abilities and perks in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

The main focus of this build is to gain speed boosts and stamina from your weapons. You need to unlock the Range perk so that you can pull mobs from a bigger distance.

When you have regained more than 50 stamina, you need to keep using your Hatchet's Berserk ability to gain a 20 speed boost. Moreover, every time you dodge roll with your bow, you will get an extra 10 speed boost.

2) Rapier and Bow build

Rapier and Bow build attributes in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

The Bow and Rapier build focuses on your Dexterity skill. You must get the Dexterity skill to 200 so that you can one-shot animals, skin them, and obtain materials for crafting various items. Around level 60, you should have 300 Dexterity and 100 Constitution.

Your first weapon for this build is the Rapier, and the second is the Bow. You need to unlock the same set of abilities as in the previous build.

Rapier abilities and perks in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

This is a great gathering build that is very close to being the fastest one in the game. By using the Rapier fleet ability, you will get a nice dash, and when you use the Evade ability on the same weapon, you will get an increased speed boost and gain 20 stamina. Moreover, you can keep dodge rolling to get all the speed buffs from the bow.

3) Life Staff and Hatchet build

Life Staff and Hatchet build's attributes in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

The main objective of the Hatchet and Life Staff build is to get 150 Focus and 150 Strength. Around level 60, you should have 150 Strength, 200 Focus, and 50 Constitution.

As for your gear, you have to go with a full-light armor. The first weapon of choice for this build is the Life Staff, and your second option is the Hatchet with the Berserk ability.

Life Staff abilities and perks in New World(Image via Amazon Games)

One of these weapons will give you speed, but not as much as the previous builds. If you want to go with Life Staff, it will help you kill elite bosses all by yourself. It will also be harder for other players to kill your character.

Moreover, you may not need to craft healing potions because your staff can just heal you. However, it all comes down to whether you want to trade speed for survival or if you want to be as fast as possible. Choose whichever suits you the best.

4) Great Axe and Hatchet build

Great Axe and Hatchet build's attributes in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

The Hatchet and Great Axe build is recommended to build your strength to 100 or 200 at first. Keep increasing these stats, and around level 60, you should have 300 Strength and 100 Constitution.

Like for all gathering builds, you must equip full light armor because you will wantto get that double dodge roll for extra movement speed. The first weapon here is the Hatchet, while the second option is the Great Axe.

Great Axe abilities and perks in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

This build has the Hatchet that uses the Berserk ability constantly and gives you 20 movement speed. The great Axe Charge ability will give you another dash spell. While attacking using the Great Axe, you will do a lot of damage in a few seconds and gain speed as well.

If you are looking for a strong melee DPS-focused gathering build that is very easy to get and unlock early in the game, this is the one for you.

5) Spear and Bow build

Spear and Bow build attributes and gear in New World (Image via studioloot.com)

The Spear and Bow build is the last one on this list. For this build, start increasing your Dexterity from the beginning and reach at least 100 or 200. Keep increasing these stats, and around level 60, you should have 300 Dexterity and 100 Strength.

You will have to equip light armor for this build because you will need that extra movement speed. The first weapon here is the Javelin of Dryadic Empowerment, and the second is the Lazarus Bow.

The Javelin can deal 80% damage and cause staggering effects to enemies. Additionally, it can provide you with constant movement speed. Meanwhile, the Bow will allow you to gain speed boosts when you are evading your enemy using dodge rolling.

Selecting the right gathering build can significantly enhance your New World experience. Whether you prioritize speed, survival, or tactical prowess, these five builds offer unique advantages. Choose the one that resonates with your playstyle and begin your journey of resource collection in the MMORPG.