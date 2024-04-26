All new features coming in WoW Cataclysm Classic

WoW Cataclysm Classic is approaching, which means there are plenty of new features on the way. The third major expansion to World of Warcraft launched in 2010 and brought some major changes to the game. For example, it was the first time the world was changed in a major way, outside of adding new zones or continents to the overall experience. More new races, race/class combos were expanded, and much more.

For those who either do not remember the specifics or are relatively new to the game, we’re going to go over the new features coming in WoW Cataclysm Classic. From the new to the changed, let’s dive right in.

Features being added to WoW Cataclysm Classic

1) Worgen and Goblin come to WoW Cataclysm Classic

Worgen and Goblin finally arrive on the Classic-era servers. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Two important, popular races are coming as a part of WoW Cataclysm Classic’s new features: Goblins and Worgen. The Goblins in this case are a part of the Bilgewater Cartel, left leaderless with the disappearance of Trade Prince Gallywix. Now, they have Trade Prince Gazlowe, who brought them to join the Horde.

The Worgen are former members of the Human Alliance, who were cursed to become Werewolves. They lurk behind the massive Greymane Wall, which is constantly besieged by the Undead. In Dragonflight, players can journey beyond the Wall, but at this time it was still closed off. Both races have their default class selections, and new starting areas:

Worgen (Alliance): Druid, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior, Death Knight

Druid, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior, Death Knight Goblin (Horde): Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, Warrior, Death Knight

2) Complete revamp of the Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms continents

It's the end of the world as we know it. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW Cataclysm Classic brings the terror of Deathwing to life again. He flies across Azeroth, leaving destruction in his wake. This was a perfect time to completely revamp the world and change it for the better. For players going through the level 1-60 experience, the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor have changed dramatically.

There are new storylines and quests to take part in, and many of them are incredibly interesting. For fans who either didn’t play at this time or are new to WoW, they may have completely missed this, since the advent of Chromie’s appearance meant you could play through whichever expansion you wanted to through her timeline magic.

3) The Archaeology profession arrives

This system was tedious, but it had some really great rewards behind it. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Archaeology was introduced as a secondary profession in WoW Cataclysm Classic and was a feature that received a mixed reception. Players travel to a variety of digsites around the world, scooping up fossils and putting them together. This gives some interesting rewards, such as cosmetic equipment, mounts, and more.

However, the “Red Light, Yellow Light, Green Light” nature of the game was incredibly frustrating to many players. Thankfully, some mods and add-ons make this mini-game far more manageable.

4) Transmog system comes to the Classic-era

Fashion Rules Everything Around Me. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Arguably one of the most popular systems in World of Warcraft’s history is coming in WoW Cataclysm Classic: Transmogrification! That’s right, cosmetics are finally in the game. There are few things more enjoyable than farming up awesome pieces of gear, and putting together unique outfits.

After all, Fashion is the real endgame in most MMOs, be it Final Fantasy 14, Warframe, or WoW. Players will be able to visit their capital city to put together outfits, or store equipment in the Void, to use later. This system would be improved over the years, but this was a good start.

5) New Race/Class combinations

There are some great new options for Classic-era fans. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW Cataclysm Classic introduced a pretty impressive number of new race/class combinations to the game, for both the Alliance and Horde. The screenshot above is from the official Blizzard post that showed just what is changing.

Some of these were incredibly popular, like Undead/Human Hunters, Dwarf Shaman, and Troll Druids. These would also change multiple times in the future, but this was the start of giving players more agency in what they could play in World of Warcraft.

WoW Cataclysm Classic’s pre-patch begins on April 30, and then the official launch of Cataclysm will come to the game on May 20, 2024.