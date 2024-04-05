All new items and abilities added in Palworld update v0.2.0.6 (April 4, 2024)

The brand-new Palworld update brought a truckload of new content for players to enjoy. The game was seeing a steady decline in its player base, and this patch should reignite people’s interest. From a new raid mechanic to new gear and weapons, there's a lot to look forward to in the game's latest version. \

Among the wide array of new content added to the Palworld, players can sink their teeth into a few nifty items. This article will run you through everything you need to know about these new items that were added to the game in the latest update.

All new items added to Palworld in the April 4 update and what they do

Ring of Mercy

While wearing a Ring of Mercy, players will find themselves unable to decrease an enemy Pal's HP below one while attacking it. This item serves as a significant advantage for capturing lower-level Pals once players have advanced beyond the game's early stages.

Players can also fight Pals they are trying to catch without being anxious about landing that extra shot that would previously eliminate the monster.

In addition to the Ring of Mercy, a new passive ability for Pals called Mercy Hit has been introduced. Similar to the Ring, this ability prevents Pals from reducing enemy HP below one during attacks.

Ability Glasses

This new gear will enable players to view the stats and IVs of their Pal whenever it is equipped. It is a definite advantage for players who prioritize statistics. IVs are crucial for battles and PvP if and when Pocketpair adds that feature to the game.

Multiclimate Undershirt

The introduction of this armor marks a significant advancement, as it now offers protection simultaneous against heat and cold, requiring only a single equipment slot.

This highly sought-after feature was eagerly anticipated by many players before the update, and undoubtedly, it will greatly alleviate the complexities associated with inventory management in Palworld.

Training Manual

Training Manuals will enable players to allocate experience points to specific Pals, facilitating faster leveling for those chosen Pals. These manuals will have four variants: Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large.

Ancient Technical Manual

Ancient Technology Points are an important resource in Palworld. They are rare to come by and can be obtained mainly by defeating Alpha Boss Pals and Dungeons Bosses.

Having access to Ancient Technology Manuals will give you Ancient Technology Points; you can get this new item from Dungeon Chests. So, you can now potentially get more Ancient Technology Points from clearing Dungeons and defeating the Boss Pals inside them.

Recovery Meds

The new Recovery Med item will enable players to gradually regain HP over time. Stocking up on Recovery Meds will prove beneficial for both boss battles and exploration.

Homeward Thundercloud

This item will allow players to teleport to their nearest base from anywhere on the map. This means you will no longer have to rely on Teleportation Waypoints to visit your base. Thus, this new Palworld item will greatly improve exploration of Palpagos Island.

Stat Boosting Fruits

There are three variants of Stat Boosting Fruits in Palworld:

Power Fruit: This will increase a Pal's Attack stat

Life Fruit: This will increase a Pal's HP stat

Stout Fruit: This will increase a Pal's Defense stat

Using this will grant you the power to improve the stats of your favorite Pals in Palworld.