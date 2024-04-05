The Ring of Mercy in Palworld is one of the latest additions to the game made by Pocketpair, Inc. in the 0.2.0.6 update. This ring is an attractive accessory that you can use to style your character; however, it is a lot more than eye candy. The Ring of Mercy in Palworld makes it easier for you to catch your favorite Pals.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you must learn about the Ring of Mercy in Palworld, including where to acquire this new item and how to use it to catch every Pal easily.

Where to find the Ring of Mercy in Palworld?

As mentioned earlier, the Ring of Mercy in Palworld is a brand-new item you can obtain from the Technology menu after reaching level 19. You can find it on the right-hand side under the Ancient Technology category.

You will need two Ancient Technology Points to unlock the recipe for this item in the game.

How to craft the Ring of Mercy in Palworld

After unlocking the recipe for the Ring of Mercy, you will need the following items to craft this item:

30 Ingot

20 Paldium Fragments

Five Ancient Civilization Parts

You can create Ingot in the Furnace using Ore; one Ingot requires two Ore. Thus, to create 30 Ingot, you will need 60 Ore. You can use a Pickace to mine for the Ore or a Pal with Mining Work Suitability to do the hard work for you.

Once you collect the Ore, you will need a Pal with Kindling Work Suitability to help you convert the Ore into Ingot at a Furnace.

Paldium Fragments can be obtained from small blue rocky structures near water bodies. You can also find Paldium Fragments lying on the ground across the expanses of Palpagos Island.

Ancient Civilization Parts can be obtained by defeating dungeon bosses and Alpha Pals. Since you need five of these for the Ring of Mercy, you must defeat a few of these monsters.

How to use the Ring of Mercy in Palworld

Like most of the accessories in the game, you can equip the Ring of Mercy in the slot meant for these items. So, after crafting it, you will have to take it from your inventory and place it in your accessory slot.

Pocketpair, Inc. describes the Ring of Mercy as:

“Pacifist’s ring. The wearer’s attacks will not reduce the target’s Health below 1.”

This operates akin to the Mercy Hit Passive Skill introduced in the latest update, which you can utilize on your companions. Both function similarly by inhibiting the user from eliminating the enemy monsters. Since you cannot reduce the monsters' Health Points below one, you need not worry about accidentally killing them.

So, you can use your weapons to attack any enemy Pal but can only reduce its HP to 1 and then use your Spheres to catch the monster. This eliminates the anxiety of accidentally killing a Pal you are trying to catch.