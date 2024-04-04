Best Pals to pair Mercy Hit Passive Skill within Palworld

The Mercy Hit Passive Skill is a fantastic trait on your Pals if you frequently use them to battle and capture wild monsters in Palworld. The Mercy Hit Passive Skill eliminates your Pal’s ability to kill the creature you are trying to catch. You may have often found yourself whittling down an enemy Pal’s HP to a point where you can catch it, but your Pal ends up dealing one last blow that kills the wild monster. The new Passive will prevent this from happening.

This article will run you through everything you need to know about the Mercy Hit Passive Skill in Palworld, including the best Pals that can do justice to the same.

What is the Mercy Hit Passive Skill in Palworld?

Jetragon is one of the best Pals for this new Passive (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

As mentioned earlier, it can be frustrating if you are trying to catch a hard-to-defeat wild monster and your partner Pal accidentally kills it. For instance, imagine you are trying to catch an Anubis in Palworld, and as you are about to throw a Sphere, your partner Pal attacks it to take it out. This would likely frustrate you because of how hard it is to fight Anubis.

You can avoid this by calling back your partner Pal in its Sphere but you can often forget to do so in an intense battle. However, this issue can be avoided entirely with the Mercy Hit Passive.

According to the developers, Pals with the Mercy Hit Passive will not be able to reduce the HP of enemy Pals below the value of one. This means Pals with this skill in Palworld will not have the ability to kill enemy Pals. As a result, even if you forget to call back your Pals while fighting a monster you are trying to catch, you will not have to worry about it killing the enemy.

With over 100 Pals in the game, you might have doubts about which ones are the best to pair with this Passive Skill. Let’s take a look at some of the best options to pair with Mercy Hit Passive Skill.

Best Pals for Mercy Hit Passive Skill in Palworld

The best Pals in this regard will be the ones you frequently use to fight enemies in the game. This means that the monsters that are constant participants in your party are the ones that should have this Passive Skill.

Usually, the best party Pals depend on your personal preference. However, we have a few suggestions that are great to use in your daily Palworld combat:

Warsect

Jormuntide Ignis

Shadowbeak

Jormuntide

Jetragon

Frostallion

Necromus

Palladius

Orserk

Warsect

Blazamut

Astegon

Anubis

These are not ranked but are some of the best Pals to have in your party for combat. So pairing these Pals with the Mercy Hit Passive Skill in this title will greatly improve your gameplay experience.