All new mission types coming to Warframe with Whispers in the Walls

Whispers in the Walls will be the final update for Warframe in 2023 and is set to come to all platforms in December 2023. The centerpiece of this content update is the Whispers in the Walls quest, which will kick off the next cinematic story arc in Warframe. A host of new upcoming systems and game modes will keep Tenno engaged for at least a few months.

The Whispers in the Walls questline will take place in an elaborate secret lab under the Entrati household in Deimos. The new area boasts two brand-new tile sets showing off the upgraded Global Illumination tech, two new enemy factions, and a new syndicate with its own hub node.

In the same vein as Angels of the Zariman, this new Warframe update will feature six new game modes. As the Warframe developers confirmed during Devstream 175, "three and a half" of these game modes feature completely fresh ideas.

New Warframe game modes in Whispers in the Walls update explained

The following are the new game modes you can play after beating the hour-long Whispers in the Walls questline:

Alchemy/Crucible

Alchemy, also known as Crucible, is a new endless game mode. This mode is conceptually similar to the ability design of the Lavos Warframe, featuring a crucible where you can concoct various alchemical combinations with the elements.

Alchemy will involve the defense of Crucibles (Image via Digital Extremes)

The game mode revolves around defending the crucible and furthering Albrecht Entrati's scientific experiments. During the process, enemies will drop elemental grenades that you can either use against them aggressively or toss into the crucible for the greater good of science.

It may pay better rewards for successfully chaining specific mixtures in the crucible during each wave.

Netracells

Netracells is a fresh take on the idea of Corrupted Dragon Keys useable in derelict Orokin spaceship nodes in Deimos. Instead of equipping crafted Dragon Keys in the inventory, you can choose Netracells, which will feature Keyglyphs you can pick up in the mission.

Keyglyphs confer certain burdens on you, such as debuffs to movement speed. Players in a squad may coordinate who will pick up which burden, while solo players will be forced to carry up to four Keyglyphs for a successful run.

The idea is to open up the Entrati labs and look for designated Netracell vaults. The right vault will only open with a specific Keyglyph, and vaults may also house hidden artifacts coveted by a certain Cephalon, who will reward you for it. This will also lead to a new way to obtain one Archon Shard every week.

Swarm

Swarm is the assassination of the new Murmur boss (Image via Digital Extremes)

Swarm is a variant of the Assassination mission added in Whispers in the Walls. Players will be tasked with taking down the new Fragmented One boss and must be involved in the defense of an 'all-seeing eye' against swarms of the new Murmur faction.

The Fragmented One, which is the first new boss added since the Ropalolyst in 2019, can turn into several variants. The upcoming Clan Operation in the holidays, Gargoyle's Cry, will be contextualized around the Swarm game mode.

Additionally, the developers talked about a variant of Mirror Defense featuring the two new enemy factions, the Entrati sentries and the Murmur.