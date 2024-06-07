All Paranormal Activity locations guide in Destiny 2

Paranormal activities are mini-games found in different corners of the new Destiny 2 patrol zone, Pale Heart of the Traveler. Solving these mini-games can earn you a "Paracausal Geometries" triumph and "The First Knife" Exotic ship. Like any activities in the Pale Heart, these puzzles also come with prerequisites and a small mechanic.

This article lists all the locations for Paranormal Activities across Pale Heart and how to complete them. However, before starting your journey, make sure to complete all available steps in the "Alone in the Dark" mission from Micah-10.

Once done, you will see a marked location on the Pale Heart map that says "Paranormal Activity." Do this 11 times in 11 different locations to complete the triumph.

Important Disclaimer: A Paranormal Activity cannot be started in an unmarked location. Hence, follow the 11 locations given in this article and make your way there ONLY when it is marked on your Pale Heart map.

Trending

Paranormal Activity locations in Destiny 2 Pale Heart

Before going into the locations, let us go over the main mechanics you should follow. After you reach a marked location for a Paranormal Activity, interact with the light that gives the option to "Commune." This will give you a two-minute buff called "Aura of Balance." With this buff, look for two cubes with geometric shapes, and place yourself in a position where both are visible.

Light cube due to the blue color in Transgression (Image via Esoterickk)

Now, equip one weapon with the Darkness element and another with the Light element. Shoot the red cube with Darkness damage, and the blue cube with Light damage. Once both cubes have been tethered by you in one place, your task is done for that particular Paranormal Activity location.

Location #1:

Transgression location for the Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head inside the Pyramid of the Transgression area and place yourself between two of the cubes to tether both energies.

Location #2:

The Blooming Paranormal Activity location (Image via Bungie)

Take the light and climb up the ledge on your left, followed by another left to find a cube with a blue color. Approach it, and you will see the second cube with a red color hidden behind a rock. Follow the usual mechanic to place yourself in a common location from where both cubes are visible. Damage them with respective elemental types.

Location #3:

The Impasse Paranormal Activity location in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Spawn on The Impasse, take a left, and keep going until you encounter the White Pyramid entrance. The light is located just outside.

Location #4:

The Lost City Paranormal Activity location in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Backtrack from The Lost City spawn point, through the Tower and the Holoprojector, instead of jumping down towards The Landing. Once you enter the region with multiple platforms, the commune point will be visible right at the entrance.

Location #5:

Outskirts of the Lost City in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

From Location #4, head towards the Outskirts of The Lost City until you come across a Courtyard with a doorway and a pair of gates on either side. A light will be located in front of the left gate.

After communing with the light, make a 180 turn and go left towards the grass steps.

Cube outside the gate in Outskirts of the Lost City (Image via Esoterickk)

The Darkness cube should be inside the Courtyard. Meanwhile, the Light cube should be outside the gate in front of you, as shown in the image above.

Location #6:

Paranormal Activity in The Seclusion (Image via Bungie)

After communing, go past the first cube on the hanging platform, and make your way to the next one on the left side of the area. Once you're in the second platform, look for the other cube hidden behind the rock to your left.

Location #7:

The Landing location in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

From the commune point, you will find one Darkness cube on your right hidden at the base of the waterfall. You will find the Light cube on your left, on the open water body.

To get a view of both simultaneously, go up and look for an open window of a nearby house.

Window frame in The Landing (Image via Esoterickk)

Stand on the frame to get a view of both the frames.

Location #8:

Paranormal Activity inside The Forgotten Deep Lost Sector (Image via Bungie)

Travel inside The Forgotten Deep Lost Sector via The Landing, and look for a light in the room just before the boss room. Both cubes are pretty easy to find.

Location #9:

Paranormal Activity in The Blooming Deep in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head inside The Blooming Deep Lost Sector in Destiny 2 via The Blooming location and look for cubes inside.

Location #10:

Paranormal Activity in The Divide of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Commune with the Light, take a U-turn on the right, and keep climbing until you see broken plane parts. One cube is located inside the plane part, and the other can be found on the right when you look down after standing on the edge.

Location #11:

Paranormal Activity in Refraction in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Take the light and climb up on the rock in front, as marked in the image below.

The high rock in the Refraction in Destiny 2 (Image via Esoterickk)

After climbing, look for one cube directly below you, on your left past the leaves, and another cube far towards the waterfall.