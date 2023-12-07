All Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Anniversary Campaign rewards, explored

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is Sega's latest entry in the long-running MMORPG series, with an updated graphics engine and revamped gameplay systems of its predecessor. It was announced on the 20th anniversary of the franchise and released on June 9, 2021. December 2023 marks two and a half years since the title's release, and in celebration, the game is receiving a major update in the form of an event.

In the 2.5-year anniversary campaign, Super Genesis Festival, you can participate in many mini-campaigns to earn various rewards. This article will guide you in obtaining these rewards from Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Anniversary Campaign.

How to get all Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis 2.5-year anniversary campaign rewards

This anniversary campaign for Phantasy Star Online 2 begins on December 6, 2023, and ends on January 24, 2024. The festival comprises countless mini-campaigns that will grant you several rewards for meeting certain goals.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis anniversary mini-campaigns and rewards

Super "Use the Salon to your heart's content!" campaign

You can access the Salon for free without requiring Salon Pass S or Free Pass items for the entire duration of the anniversary campaign.

Super Genesis Gifts Pt.1

You can obtain countless login rewards during this period via Receive Campaign Items in the System Menu in NGS Blocks.

Log in to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis before January 31, 2024, to receive the following reward:

BP: Super Genesis Festival Poster

Here are the login rewards until December 27, 2023:

15 N-Color-Change Passes

15 days of Material Storage use

2000 Genesis Points

Super new and returning ARKS call-to-arms campaign

Post a picture of your Online ARKS ID with the hashtag #NGSSuperGenesisFestival on X/Twitter to receive countless in-game rewards.

You can generate the Online ARKS ID using the ARKS ID Generator.

Here are the rewards for participating in this campaign:

725: [Persona] Pose

Curio Coated Weapon D

Personatic Hair

N-[Persona] Attire [Se]

100 Star Gems

Ten Winter '23-'23 Special Scratch Ticket

Super Treasure Scratch

You can get double the exclusive tickets from completing daily tasks in Super Treasure Scratch for a total of six tickets.

During the event, pre-announced Urgent Quests can be cleared up to two times where the enemy's HP is reduced by 30 percent.

Here is the exclusive reward for this campaign from the Treasure Scratch:

Pose: SG Legacy Coordination Badge

Genesis Point Super Boost campaign

You can complete the Leciel Exploration: Halpha Environmental Testing Zone Survey during the Anniversary Campaign to receive Genesis Points at a 100 percent boosted rate.

Super pre-announced urgent quests and boost campaign

Completing Urgent Quests during the event will reward you with an increased Rare Drop and Drop Item Preset Skill Rate by 100 percent.

