All rewards in Lost Ark Festa of Arkesia (Anniversary Event)

The Festa of Arkesia marks Lost Ark's third anniversary in the Western region. Hosted on a special Anniversary Island, the celebration event includes limited-time activities, a dedicated event shop, the return of the fan-favorite Balthorr raid with new mechanics, and plenty of rewards.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about the Festa of Arkesia in Lost Ark and its rewards.

What are the rewards and how to participate in Lost Ark Festa of Arkesia?

The 3rd anniversary of Lost Ark is here (Image via Amazon Games)

To get started, complete the Into the Festival quest, available in several major cities such as Luterra Castle, Vern Castle, Nia Village, Kalinar, and Elnead. Completing this introductory quest grants access to the Anniversary Island, where you can participate in the events.

Event activities and exclusive shop

Throughout the event, you can earn special Event Tokens by completing quests and participating in event activities. These tokens can be exchanged at the anniversary event shop for unique items and collectibles. Additionally, the Balthorr event raid returns with new mechanics.

You can get special gifts during the event (Image via Amazon Games)

Player gifts for the third anniversary

Lost Ark has released two exclusive gift packages, now available in the product inventory. These gifts include valuable cosmetic items, utility resources, and progression materials.

Gift Package 1

3rd Anniversary Skin Selection Chest x1

3rd Anniversary Weapon Chest x1

Wallpaper: Abyss x1

Gift Package 2

Pheon x100

Menelik’s Tome x10

Collective Battle Item Selection Chest x20

Destiny Stone x20

Transcendence Ruins Restoration Ticket: Armor x15

Transcendence Ruins Restoration Ticket: Weapon x5

Legendary Elixir Chest x10

With its third anniversary, Lost Ark continues to offer new content and experiences to the players. The Festa of Arkesia is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the game’s journey, connect with the community, and earn valuable in-game items. So participate in the event and get the gifts before it goes away.

