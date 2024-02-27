All rumored upcoming Pals in Palworld

Since its release, Palworld has received significant updates that have delighted and garnered praise from its playerbase. It is heartwarming to see a company actually follow through on the promises they make to their community. There were rumors of new Pals coming to the survival game, along with news of future updates.

While there is no official information on what Pals will be coming in the next content drop, some creatures that appeared in trailers have yet to be seen in the game. This has led players to search old showcases for potential future additions to the game.

Every unreleased Pal in Palworld we know about so far

Compiled and released onto the Palworld subreddit by user BernLan, six unreleased Pals were discovered with two having confirmed names. The first two in the compilation are Dragostrophe and Boltmane. Boltmane has been a controversial design due to its likeness to Luxray, a creature from the Pokemon franchise.

Dragostrophe, from its appearances in trailers, would be a flying mount. However, given its rather large size, it might not be an upgrade from Jetragon, the best flying mount in the game. Regarding Boltmane, its appearance suggests that it would be similar to Rayhound, as it is expected to be a land mount that players can ride and use to generate electricity for their bases.

However, we have very little information on Mega Mewtwo Y, Wailord, Reshiram, and the product of Solgaleo and Rayquaza doing the fusion dance from Dragon Ball Z. There has been confirmation via datamining that alternate forms for Boltmane will be present in the title in the form of Boltmane Ignis.

It seems that many of the upcoming Pals in Palworld have been designed to be encountered towards the late-game, or could possibly be new Legendary Pals, which implies that they would be available only in the post-game. This aligns well with Pocket Pair's intentions of expanding Palworld's post-game content.

A particular unreleased pal, a giant whale that was seen in the trailer, has piqued interest within the community. This whale is much bigger than your average Pal and can be seen flying carrying a player with two other Pals. Does this imply that the upcoming Whale Pal will enable players to explore a type of mini-camp airship?

Since these Pals are arriving to the title a little late, it is unclear how they will be implemented into Palworld's gameplay. They could be each added as certain breeding formulas so players could hatch them, or as overworld or raid bosses. However, Boltmane and the Mega Mewtwo Y look-alike seem to be more common, implying they may be integrated into the encounter tables at various locations.