All Skills in OSRS, explained

There are numerous skills in OSRS (Old School RuneScape) that you'll have to master to make the most of things. They allow you to use resources at your disposal to craft, create, and curate items you'll need on your adventures in the world of Gielinor.

Ad

It will take some time to master all these skills in OSRS, but it will be worth the effort as they'll allow you to progress with each. That being said, here's a list of all skills in OSRS.

List of all skills in OSRS

There are a total of 23 skills that you can master. Each pertains to a different aspect of gameplay, but they are interconnected to a certain extent. To make things easier to understand, the skills will be divided on the basis of free-to-play and members-only.

Ad

Trending

All free-to-play skills in OSRS

Free-to-play skills in OSRS (Image via Jagex Ltd)

There are 15 free-to-play skills that you can learn. They relate to the basics, such as combat, resource gathering, and survival-related skills. Here is the list:

Ad

Attack : Allows players to wield stronger melee weapons and fight more accurately in Melee.

: Allows players to wield stronger melee weapons and fight more accurately in Melee. Strength : Allows players to deal more melee damage and equip certain weapons. It also gives access to several agility shortcuts.

: Allows players to deal more melee damage and equip certain weapons. It also gives access to several agility shortcuts. Defence : Allows players to wear stronger armour and decrease the chance of being hit.

: Allows players to wear stronger armour and decrease the chance of being hit. Ranged : Allows players to fight with missiles and projectiles from a distance.

: Allows players to fight with missiles and projectiles from a distance. Prayer : Allows players to pray for assistance, such as ability boosts.

: Allows players to pray for assistance, such as ability boosts. Magic : Allows players to cast spells and teleport.

: Allows players to cast spells and teleport. Runecrafting : Allows players to make runes for Magic.

: Allows players to make runes for Magic. Hitpoints : Allows players to sustain more damage.

: Allows players to sustain more damage. Crafting : Allows players to create items, from pottery to ranged armour.

: Allows players to create items, from pottery to ranged armour. Mining : Allows players to obtain ores from rocks.

: Allows players to obtain ores from rocks. Smithing : Allows players to smelt ores into bars and smith bars into armour and weapons.

: Allows players to smelt ores into bars and smith bars into armour and weapons. Fishing : Allows players to catch fish.

: Allows players to catch fish. Cooking : Allows players to cook food. The food can then be eaten to heal players' Hitpoints.

: Allows players to cook food. The food can then be eaten to heal players' Hitpoints. Firemaking : Allows players to make fires.

: Allows players to make fires. Woodcutting: Allows players to cut down trees to obtain logs.

Ad

All members-only skills in OSRS

Members-only skills in OSRS (Image via Jagex Ltd)

There are eight members-only skills that you can learn. These cannot be used without a membership and can only be applied in paid member regions of the map. These skills are more diverse and tap into other aspects of gameplay, such as potion brewing, construction, and the ability to grow crops. Here is the list:

Ad

Agility : Allows players to use shortcuts and increases the rate at which energy recharges.

: Allows players to use shortcuts and increases the rate at which energy recharges. Herblore : Allows players to make potions.

: Allows players to make potions. Thieving : Allows players to steal from market stalls and chests and pickpocket non-player characters.

: Allows players to steal from market stalls and chests and pickpocket non-player characters. Fletching : Allows players to create projectiles (arrows, bolts) and bows, which can be used for Ranged.

: Allows players to create projectiles (arrows, bolts) and bows, which can be used for Ranged. Slayer : Allows players to kill certain monsters that can't normally be defeated.

: Allows players to kill certain monsters that can't normally be defeated. Farming : Allows players to grow plants (fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees, etc.).

: Allows players to grow plants (fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees, etc.). Construction : Allows players to build a house.

: Allows players to build a house. Hunter: Allows players to hunt and catch animals through various methods.

Ad

On an ending note, if you plan on playing, mastering the free-to-play skills in OSRS will keep you busy for a long time. You will not feel the need to get a membership to access members-only skills for a couple of hundred hours, as there's just so much to do.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More