All Skills in OSRS, explained

There are numerous skills in OSRS (Old School RuneScape) that you'll have to master to make the most of things. They allow you to use resources at your disposal to craft, create, and curate items you'll need on your adventures in the world of Gielinor.
It will take some time to master all these skills in OSRS, but it will be worth the effort as they'll allow you to progress with each. That being said, here's a list of all skills in OSRS.
List of all skills in OSRS
There are a total of 23 skills that you can master. Each pertains to a different aspect of gameplay, but they are interconnected to a certain extent. To make things easier to understand, the skills will be divided on the basis of free-to-play and members-only.
All free-to-play skills in OSRS
There are 15 free-to-play skills that you can learn. They relate to the basics, such as combat, resource gathering, and survival-related skills. Here is the list:
- Attack: Allows players to wield stronger melee weapons and fight more accurately in Melee.
- Strength: Allows players to deal more melee damage and equip certain weapons. It also gives access to several agility shortcuts.
- Defence: Allows players to wear stronger armour and decrease the chance of being hit.
- Ranged: Allows players to fight with missiles and projectiles from a distance.
- Prayer: Allows players to pray for assistance, such as ability boosts.
- Magic: Allows players to cast spells and teleport.
- Runecrafting: Allows players to make runes for Magic.
- Hitpoints: Allows players to sustain more damage.
- Crafting: Allows players to create items, from pottery to ranged armour.
- Mining: Allows players to obtain ores from rocks.
- Smithing: Allows players to smelt ores into bars and smith bars into armour and weapons.
- Fishing: Allows players to catch fish.
- Cooking: Allows players to cook food. The food can then be eaten to heal players' Hitpoints.
- Firemaking: Allows players to make fires.
- Woodcutting: Allows players to cut down trees to obtain logs.
All members-only skills in OSRS
There are eight members-only skills that you can learn. These cannot be used without a membership and can only be applied in paid member regions of the map. These skills are more diverse and tap into other aspects of gameplay, such as potion brewing, construction, and the ability to grow crops. Here is the list:
- Agility: Allows players to use shortcuts and increases the rate at which energy recharges.
- Herblore: Allows players to make potions.
- Thieving: Allows players to steal from market stalls and chests and pickpocket non-player characters.
- Fletching: Allows players to create projectiles (arrows, bolts) and bows, which can be used for Ranged.
- Slayer: Allows players to kill certain monsters that can't normally be defeated.
- Farming: Allows players to grow plants (fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees, etc.).
- Construction: Allows players to build a house.
- Hunter: Allows players to hunt and catch animals through various methods.
On an ending note, if you plan on playing, mastering the free-to-play skills in OSRS will keep you busy for a long time. You will not feel the need to get a membership to access members-only skills for a couple of hundred hours, as there's just so much to do.
