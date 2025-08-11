"It's time we take some big swings": New Jagex CEO candidly admits MTX is ruining RuneScape

With 24 years and counting, RuneScape 3 is still going strong, and it has many years ahead of it. However, due to the negative feedback from the community surrounding MTX, things have come to a slow grind. This doesn't mean that the game is dead, but it has been dying for quite some time. This is where Jagex's new CEO has admitted that things need to change. Here's what he had to say:

"Our MTX approach is harming RuneScape, and it's time that we took action. If we want to go from where we are today, where, bluntly, our population isn't really growing, to decades of a booming community, then it's time we take some big swings, even when they aren't easy or simple."

While these are just stepping stones, the foundations for the overhaul of the MTX system are in place and will change how the game works. Here is more on the topic at hand.

"The era of a tainted RuneScape 3 is coming to an end." - Jagex CEO has radical plans for the future

MTX is slowly going to be phased out (Image via Jagex)

To alleviate the issues being faced from MTX, the RuneScape team has come up with a plan, a set of experiments that will be implemented to get tangible feedback. Each month, a new experiment will be run to see how MTX can be stopped to help the game have a bright future. This is what the developers had to say:

"Beginning next month, we'll be testing a new experiment each month for three months, with communication before they enter the game covering why we're doing it and what we're looking to learn."

Four experiments will be implemented to see how it affects the community, which in turn, will be used to make adjustments to the core game mechanics. Here is the list of experiments.

Experiment One: Disabling Treasure Hunter (July)

Experiment Two: DXP With No MTX Skilling Items (August)

Experiment Three: Cosmetic Mega Drop (September)

Experiment Four: Cosmetic-Free Worlds (August to September)

"Through what we learn from the data, and with your feedback. We can find our path forward. We know where we want to be; we just need to figure out how to get there. We're as serious as can be about overhauling RS3's approach to monetization and creating a future where our success is measured by the size, the engagement, and the satisfaction of our community."

While the road ahead is long and will require many more months of testing, RuneScape has a bright future ahead, given the plans being laid out. Even if the MTX aspect of the game is not entirely removed, having it minimized is a great start. If nothing else, it will help sustain the community and usher in a whole new generation of players.

