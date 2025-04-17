Is RuneScape Dragonwilds an MMO?

RuneScape Dragonwilds is a fresh take on the RuneScape lore and world, but is it an MMO? It does give players a new, action-focused experience, instead of the slower RS/OSRS options already out there. Some people were likely hoping it would be more like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy 14 — a modern MMO, only set in Jagex’s Gielinor.

However, RuneScape Dragonwilds is definitely not an MMO. That might be a disappointment, depending on what you were hoping for, but it’s, if nothing else, a new way to live in, and survive the classic MMO’s wilderness. Here’s what you need to know about playing this game online.

No, RuneScape Dragonwilds isn’t an MMO — you don’t even have to play online

Not only is RuneScape Dragonwilds not an MMO, you don’t even have to play it online! You can play completely solo and offline if that’s how you want to tackle the game. However, you can play online with up to four players, sharing a world, cooking delicious meals, hunt deer, erecting buildings, or whatever else strikes your fancy in this corner of Gielinor.

Play with friends, or don't! It's up to you (Image via Jagex)

RuneScape Dragonwilds is a lobby-based game, and it uses Epic Games for its online features, but thankfully, you don’t have to do that if you don’t want to play with other people. Instead of thinking of it as an online game like World of Warcraft, but RuneScape, think of it more like Valheim, but make it RuneScape instead.

Instead of being an MMO, it’s a co-op/solo survival game, set in the world of RuneScape. Even if it’s not an MMO, it may still feel like an MMO to many players. It’s grindy, like many survival games, and has skills to level up. Even if there is some DNA in common, at its core, it’s meant to be a survival game for up to four players in a group.

This could always change in the future, though. Jagex might decide they don’t want the game to be offline, as it goes through its Early Access period. There’s a lot of content to come yet, before it reaches its official launch though, and the price inevitably increases. That’s already been confirmed by Jagex, as they will want the price to reflect the whole, completed product.

