How to hunt Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds

The need to hunt Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds is arguably important for progression. As with every creature that you come across in Ashenfall, the animal also drops "Basic Materials" upon death. However, unlike most forest-dwelling critters, Deer tend to be rather shy and will scoot at the first sign of imminent danger.

If you plan on running behind one to bonk it with a Stone Club, let me stop right there and say that you'll be rather unsuccessful. To properly hunt Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you're going to need an Ash Shortbow. You'll maintain a healthy distance from the creature, ensuring that it won't run away, giving you a chance to take it down with ease.

Note: I would suggest using the Fang Arrow, rather than the Stone Arrow. They deal more damage, and if you use Stealth, you can one-shot a Deer with ease.

Where to find and hunt Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Use Stealth to get close to Deer (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Finding Deer is not too difficult in Ashenfall. They roam about freely and can be spotted from a fair distance. The creatures tend to stick to forest cover, but can sometimes be found in the open. If you're patient enough, Deer will just gallop by you wherever you are in Temple Woods and Bramblemead Valley.

They are usually found in groups of three. Thus, if you startle one, they all scatter. Thus, it's recommended to use Stealth when approaching Deer. Also, ensure no other critter is near you because if they attack, you will have to fight back, and the Deer will run away due to the commotion.

Take aim and let the arrow fly true (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you need a little more speed while in Stealth mode and trying to hunt Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds, use the Leather Armour set. The Leather Cowl, Leather Body, and Leather Chap can be crafted using Leather and Coarse Thread. When all three pieces of Armor are equipped, you will get the following bonuses:

+40% Stealth Speed

-33% Ranged Attack Stamina Cost

+25% Weak Point Damage

This will make it much easier to stalk and hunt Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds. If you enjoy using the Ash Shortbow, this is the perfect build for you. Sadly, Ranged is a Skill in RuneScape Dragonwilds that is still being worked on. You will not be able to level up and use abilities related to Ranged.

All drops from Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Deer drop four useful items (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You might be wondering if it's worth all the trouble to hunt Deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds. The answer is yes, it is worth the effort because of what the animals drop upon death, which are:

Animal Hide (Used to make Leather)

Animal Bone (Used to make Armour and Ferocious Infusion)

Raw Game Meat (Used to make Haunch)

Antler (Used to make Fleet-Footed Infusion)

The two aforementioned Infusions are just a small sample of Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds. That said, I would recommend hunting Deer as soon as you can; it will open up more crafting options earlier on.

