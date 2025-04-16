All cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds

During your many adventures in Ashenfall, you will come across dozens of cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Some of them will provide you with Sustenance, some will give you Hydration, and others will give you buffs. There are three categories of cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds: Food, Drink, and Potions.
As you progress and discover new ingredients, you will unlock more complex and demanding cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds. This will take some time, as the game's open world is rather large for all of it to be explored in one session. However, there are some recipes that you can unlock within a few hours of gameplay.
In my time spent in-game, I was able to uncover a fraction of the total list of cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds, which I will be sharing in this article. I'm fairly early in my playthrough, but hopefully these help you sustain your character as they have helped me thus far.
Note: Cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds are still being discovered. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.
All cooking recipes and effects in RuneScape Dragonwilds
To process the information at a glance, I'm going to list down the recipes as they appear in my in-game Journal, dividing them based on their respective category. As mentioned, I haven't discovered all of them, but here are the ones I have been able to craft and consume.
Food recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds
They say you are what you eat, and in RuneScape Dragonwilds, it's pretty accurate. You can hunt critters and enemies, and consume a few of them to regain Sustenance. This aspect of your character affects health regeneration. The higher it is, the faster your health regenerates. Here is a list of things you can cook to keep your Sustenance meter full:
Name
Effect
Required Material
Crafted At
Baked Potato
Low Sustenance
Potato x 2
Campfire
Dried Redberries
Low Sustenance
Redberries x 2
Campfire
Fillet
Low Sustenance
Raw Bird Meat x 2
Campfire
Fried Cabbage
Low Sustenance
Cabbage x 2
Campfire
Meat Stew
Moderate Sustenance
Raw Rat Meat x 2
Cooking Pot
Cabbage x 2
Mixed Grill
Moderate Sustenance
Raw Rat Meat x 2
Cooking Pot
Raw Bird Meat x 2
Rat Roast
Low Sustenance
Raw Rat Meat x 2
Campfire
Redberries
Minimal Sustenance
N/A
N/A
Redberry Crunchies
Moderate Sustenance
Redberries x 2
Cooking Pot
Potato x 2
Redberry Glazed Roast Meat
Moderate Sustenance
Raw Rat Meat x 2
Cooking Pot
Redberries x 2
Steak
Low Sustenance
Raw Farm Meat x 2
Campfire
Vegetable Soup
Moderate Sustenance
Cabbage x 2
Cooking Pot
Potato x 2
Drink recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Staying hydrated is very important — even in a video game, it would seem. As you move out, your character gets thirsty and dehydrated. This affects your Stamina regeneration. If you're stuck in a fight while not properly hydrated, things won't end well for you. So, remember to pay attention to your Hydration meter, and use these recipes to craft yourself some refreshing beverages:
Name
Effect
Required Material
Crafted At
Dirty Water
Minimal Hydration/Soulscourge
N/A
N/A
Clean Water
Low Hydration
Dirty Water x 2
Campfire
Dwellberry Infusion
Moderate Hydration
Clean Water x 2
Cooking Pot
Dwellberries x 4
Evasion Infusion
Moderate Hydration/ Re
Clean Water x 2
Cooking Pot
Reduces Stamina Cost Of Dodging
Small Animal Fang x 1
Ferocious Infusion
Moderate Hydration
Clean Water x 2
Cooking Pot
Reduces Stamina Cost Of Attacks
Animal Bone x 1
Redberry Infusion
Moderate Hydration
Clean Water x 2
Cooking Pot
Redberries x 4
All Potions in RuneScape Dragonwilds (known so far)
It wouldn't be a RuneScape experience without Potions, and Jagex knows how to deliver on that front. Potions boost your character's skills in RuneScape Dragonwilds, allowing you to perform better at certain tasks in the game. Sadly, I haven't progressed enough to get a clear understanding of how to craft Potions, but I do know the names of a few, which I will be listing here:
Name
Effect
Required Material
Crafted At
Antipoison Potion
Attack Potion
Focused Artisan Potion
Focused Attack Potion
Focused Construction Potion
Focused Cooking Potion
Focused Mining Potion
Focused Runecrafting Potion
Focused Woodcutting Potion
Lumberjack Potion
Quarrymaster Potion
Weak Healing Potion
Healing +40
That is all I can tell you about cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds for the time being. As I explore the world of Ashenfall further, I'll be updating the list and adding more recipes I uncover during my playthrough.
Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.