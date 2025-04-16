All cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds

During your many adventures in Ashenfall, you will come across dozens of cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Some of them will provide you with Sustenance, some will give you Hydration, and others will give you buffs. There are three categories of cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds: Food, Drink, and Potions.

As you progress and discover new ingredients, you will unlock more complex and demanding cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds. This will take some time, as the game's open world is rather large for all of it to be explored in one session. However, there are some recipes that you can unlock within a few hours of gameplay.

In my time spent in-game, I was able to uncover a fraction of the total list of cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds, which I will be sharing in this article. I'm fairly early in my playthrough, but hopefully these help you sustain your character as they have helped me thus far.

Note: Cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds are still being discovered. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.

All cooking recipes and effects in RuneScape Dragonwilds

To process the information at a glance, I'm going to list down the recipes as they appear in my in-game Journal, dividing them based on their respective category. As mentioned, I haven't discovered all of them, but here are the ones I have been able to craft and consume.

Food recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Consume food to keep your Sustenance meter full (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

They say you are what you eat, and in RuneScape Dragonwilds, it's pretty accurate. You can hunt critters and enemies, and consume a few of them to regain Sustenance. This aspect of your character affects health regeneration. The higher it is, the faster your health regenerates. Here is a list of things you can cook to keep your Sustenance meter full:

Name Effect Required Material Crafted At Baked Potato Low Sustenance Potato x 2 Campfire Dried Redberries Low Sustenance Redberries x 2 Campfire Fillet Low Sustenance Raw Bird Meat x 2 Campfire Fried Cabbage Low Sustenance Cabbage x 2 Campfire Meat Stew Moderate Sustenance Raw Rat Meat x 2 Cooking Pot Cabbage x 2 Mixed Grill Moderate Sustenance Raw Rat Meat x 2 Cooking Pot Raw Bird Meat x 2 Rat Roast Low Sustenance Raw Rat Meat x 2 Campfire Redberries Minimal Sustenance N/A N/A Redberry Crunchies Moderate Sustenance Redberries x 2 Cooking Pot Potato x 2 Redberry Glazed Roast Meat Moderate Sustenance Raw Rat Meat x 2 Cooking Pot Redberries x 2 Steak Low Sustenance Raw Farm Meat x 2 Campfire Vegetable Soup Moderate Sustenance Cabbage x 2 Cooking Pot Potato x 2

Drink recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Remember to stay hydrated (I mean it) (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Staying hydrated is very important — even in a video game, it would seem. As you move out, your character gets thirsty and dehydrated. This affects your Stamina regeneration. If you're stuck in a fight while not properly hydrated, things won't end well for you. So, remember to pay attention to your Hydration meter, and use these recipes to craft yourself some refreshing beverages:

Name Effect Required Material Crafted At Dirty Water Minimal Hydration/Soulscourge N/A N/A Clean Water Low Hydration Dirty Water x 2 Campfire Dwellberry Infusion Moderate Hydration Clean Water x 2 Cooking Pot Dwellberries x 4 Evasion Infusion Moderate Hydration/ Re Clean Water x 2 Cooking Pot Reduces Stamina Cost Of Dodging Small Animal Fang x 1 Ferocious Infusion Moderate Hydration Clean Water x 2 Cooking Pot Reduces Stamina Cost Of Attacks Animal Bone x 1 Redberry Infusion Moderate Hydration Clean Water x 2 Cooking Pot Redberries x 4

All Potions in RuneScape Dragonwilds (known so far)

Potions are still a mystery to me (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

It wouldn't be a RuneScape experience without Potions, and Jagex knows how to deliver on that front. Potions boost your character's skills in RuneScape Dragonwilds, allowing you to perform better at certain tasks in the game. Sadly, I haven't progressed enough to get a clear understanding of how to craft Potions, but I do know the names of a few, which I will be listing here:

Name Effect Required Material Crafted At Antipoison Potion Attack Potion Focused Artisan Potion Focused Attack Potion Focused Construction Potion Focused Cooking Potion Focused Mining Potion Focused Runecrafting Potion Focused Woodcutting Potion Lumberjack Potion Quarrymaster Potion Weak Healing Potion Healing +40

That is all I can tell you about cooking recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds for the time being. As I explore the world of Ashenfall further, I'll be updating the list and adding more recipes I uncover during my playthrough.

On an ending note, the game's roadmap is live, and it gives us a good idea of what we can expect from it in the coming months. RuneScape Dragonwilds is currently available in Early Access on Steam for $29.99.

