Is RuneScape Dragonwilds a new game? 

Yes, RuneScape Dragonwilds is a brand new game from Jagex Ltd, based in Ashenfall. It is not an update for RuneScape 3 or content related to the game in way. You can play solo or with up to four friends. It is currently available on Steam (Early Access) for $29.99. The Full Release is expected to occur sometime in 2026.

The RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap for Early Access showcases a lot of content that has been planned. But sadly, there is no timeline in place. We could potentially see content added every few months, though. With that out of the way, let's talk about the RuneScape Dragonwilds and what it is on a fundamental level.

RuneScape Dragonwilds: Jagex's new survival game, explained

You can turn Trees into Bones, and Bones into Peaches (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Given that the new IP is from Jagex, you might be under the impression that elements of RuneScape have been used as a reference point for the new game. Well, you'd be absolutely correct. This new survival adventure not only takes reference from RuneScape 3 but its lore as well.

I've only played a few hours, but I've seen enough to know how deeply-rooted the game is. Two decades' worth of RuneScape ideation have been poured and made manifest in Dragonwilds.

You can leap through the air to evade enemies (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Coming to the gameplay itself, it's a lot like Valheim x New World, in my opinion. You gather resources and use them to craft items you need to allow you to gather more advanced resources in order to craft even better items. It's not rocket science, but this formula is foolproof.

Akin to RuneScape 3, which has a lot of Quests, RuneScape Dragonwilds is no different. Perhaps the only exception is that you can undertake tasks with a group of friends to make it easy (and, at times, more interesting).

As for skills listed in RuneScape Dragonwilds, there are 10 in total, but only seven have a progression system in place. Out of the three remaining skills (Ranged, Magic, Farming), the former two can be used (if you don't care about progression, and as for Farming, it is still in development.

Nothing like an honest day of Mining (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

That's the gist of the game, but there's so much more there that has to be experienced firsthand. If you enjoy survival mechanics, crafting, exploration, dungeons, and everything in between, this may just be the game for you.

What's more is that development is going to be community-driven. Feedback from players will be implemented to a large extent across all aspects of the game. It truly will be interesting to see what Jagex has planned for RuneScape Dragonwilds. Based on my experience thus far, it is off to a good start.

