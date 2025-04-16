All RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (revealed so far)

Much like the original RuneScape, there are numerous RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills you must master in Ashenfall. These will not just help you survive the perils but allow you to sustain yourself (and friends), by eventually building a self-sustained settlement wherever you choose.

There are currently 10 RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills that we know of, nine of which have been featured in-game. If you've played RuneScape, you will feel right at home with these.

However, note that out of these 10 Skills, only seven are active and can be used in-game. The rest are currently in development, as mentioned in the RuneScape Dragonwilds Roadmap. We do not have a timeline for when they will be added to the game.

Let's look at all the RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills revealed thus far.

There are a total of 10 RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills as of April 2025

You can use Ranged weapons, but don't expect to gain any levels doing so (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned, seven out of 10 RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills are active and can be used in-game. These are the basics, and work well given that the game just launched in Early Access. Here is the list:

Attack

Ranged (Coming Soon)

Woodcutting

Construction

Runecrafting

Magic (Coming Soon)

Mining

Artisan

Cooking

Farming (Coming Soon)

To understand each of these RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills, we look at how they function, ways to level them up, and the bonuses/perks you unlock along the way.

Attack

All Attack RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

This is one of the first RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills you will want to level up. Defeat enemies with melee weapons to level this skill. For every level earned, you will get an additional -1% Stamina cost while attacking enemies.

Here are the special abilities you will gain access to as you level up Attack:

Level 5 (Parry): Parry attacks by blocking at the last moment to stagger your Enemies and deal increased damage!

Parry attacks by blocking at the last moment to stagger your Enemies and deal increased damage! Level 8 (Melee Weapon Special Actions): Unlocks unique Special Actions for Melee weapons.

Unlocks unique Special Actions for Melee weapons. Level 11 (Tempest Shield): Conjure a Shield of Air Magic that prevents all damage while blocking for a limited time, triggering a powerful burst when the spell ends. Attack levels increase duration.

Conjure a Shield of Air Magic that prevents all damage while blocking for a limited time, triggering a powerful burst when the spell ends. Attack levels increase duration. Level 16 (Weapon Expertise): Unlocks additional attacks for all Melee Weapons.

Unlocks additional attacks for all Melee Weapons. Level 20 (Enchant Weapon: Fire): Enchant your current Melee weapon with the power of Fire! Apply Burning to Enemies with Critical Hits.

Enchant your current Melee weapon with the power of Fire! Apply Burning to Enemies with Critical Hits. Level 23 (Adaptability): Evading or blocking no longer interrupts your combos when using a melee weapon.

Evading or blocking no longer interrupts your combos when using a melee weapon. Level 27 (Weapon Rack): Unlocks the ability to build a weapon rack to display your weapons.

Unlocks the ability to build a weapon rack to display your weapons. Level 30 (Enchant Weapon: Air): Enchant your current melee weapon with the power of air. Increases your melee weapon’s attack speed.

Enchant your current melee weapon with the power of air. Increases your melee weapon’s attack speed. Level 34 (Lesser Potion Of Attack): Unlock the recipe for the Lesser Potion of Attack at the brewing cauldron.

Unlock the recipe for the Lesser Potion of Attack at the brewing cauldron. Level 37 (Training Dummy): Unlocks the ability to build a Training Dummy to test your melee weapons on.

Unlocks the ability to build a Training Dummy to test your melee weapons on. Level 40 (Whetstone): Allows crafting of whetstones at the Crafting Table, which can be used to sharpen melee weapons for increased damage!

Note: Bonuses for Attack stop at Level 49.

Woodcutting

All Woodcutting RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Woodcutting is another one of the essential RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills you will need to level up from the get-go. Chop down trees, tear up saplings, or collect logs from the floor to level this skill. For every level earned, you will get an additional -1% Stamina cost while Woodcutting.

These are the special abilities you will gain access to as you level up the skill:

Level 4 (Overhead Chop): You can now perform an overhead chop, which deals greater damage against fallen logs but very little damage against trees.

You can now perform an overhead chop, which deals greater damage against fallen logs but very little damage against trees. Level 11 (Axtral Projection): Conjures an astral axe and launches it forward, instantly chopping down trees in its path.

Conjures an astral axe and launches it forward, instantly chopping down trees in its path. Level 16 (Bird Nests): It is now possible to find bird nests while felling trees. Bird nests contain useful items.

It is now possible to find bird nests while felling trees. Bird nests contain useful items. Level 20 (Chop Thorny Vines): Allows you to cut down thorny vines with a hatchet, granting access to hidden or blocked areas.

Allows you to cut down thorny vines with a hatchet, granting access to hidden or blocked areas. Level 27 (Splinter): A powerful spell that chops fallen trees into wooden logs.

A powerful spell that chops fallen trees into wooden logs. Level 40 (Lumber Storage): You can now build the lumber storage, a very high-capacity storage for logs and planks.

Note: Bonuses for Woodcutting stop at Level 49.

Construction

All Construction RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Construction is a major mechanic and one of several RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills you should master to make the most of your time in Ashenfall. You will need to build new structures to level this skill.

Here are the special abilities you will gain access to as you level up Construction:

Level 3 (Middle Ground): Unlocks medium-sized building pieces.

Unlocks medium-sized building pieces. Level 5 (Fine Details): Unlocks small building pieces.

Unlocks small building pieces. Level 8 (Sacred Geometry): Unlocks triangular building pieces.

Unlocks triangular building pieces. Level 11 (Eye of Oculus): Become the mystical Eye of Oculus and build structures more easily and with a whole new perspective.

Become the mystical Eye of Oculus and build structures more easily and with a whole new perspective. Level 16 (Creature Comforts): Unlocks an assortment of furniture and decorations.

Unlocks an assortment of furniture and decorations. Level 18 (New Material: Oak): Unlocks the next tier of building pieces.

Unlocks the next tier of building pieces. Level 20 (Summon Shelter): Construct a temporary shelter through the power of astral magic.

Construct a temporary shelter through the power of astral magic. Level 40 (Personal Chest): Access your personal storage chest from anywhere.

Note: Bonuses for Construction stop at Level 40.

Runecrafting

All Runecrafting RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Runecrafting is one of the most important RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills you can level up. It gives you access to abilities that are fun to use and adds a whole new layer of dynamics to certain aspects of the game. You must gather Rune Essence and craft Runes to level this skill.

These are the special abilities you will gain access to as you level up Runecrafting:

Level 8 (Windstep): Summons the power of Air Magic to jump higher and descend more slowly.

Summons the power of Air Magic to jump higher and descend more slowly. Level 11 (Earth Runes): Unlocks recipe for Earth Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

Unlocks recipe for Earth Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Level 13 (Fire Runes): Unlocks recipe for Fire Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

Unlocks recipe for Fire Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Level 16 (Law Runes): Unlocks recipe for Law Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

Unlocks recipe for Law Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Level 18 (Nature Runes): Unlocks recipe for Nature Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

Unlocks recipe for Nature Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Level 20 (Fire Spirit): Conjure forth a fire spirit to light your way.

Conjure forth a fire spirit to light your way. Level 27 (Essential Strength): The weight of rune essence is reduced by 50%.

Note: Bonuses for Runecrafting stop at Level 27.

Mining

All Mining RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Mining is one of those RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills that will take a while to level up, but will be worth it in the end. You'll need a lot of Stone to build and craft items. Mine ore, clay, or stone, or gather stones from the floor to level this skill. For every level earned, you will get an additional +1% Critical Hit Chance while Mining.

Here are the special abilities you will gain access to as you level up Mining:

Level 5 (Lift With Your Hips): The weight of stone, clay, and sand raw materials is reduced by 25%.

The weight of stone, clay, and sand raw materials is reduced by 25%. Level 11 (Rocksplosion): Conjure a powerful blast to break apart stone boulders and ore.

Conjure a powerful blast to break apart stone boulders and ore. Level 16 (Gem Prospector): Mining ore now sometimes produces precious gemstones.

Mining ore now sometimes produces precious gemstones. Level 20 (Mine Crumbled Walls): Allows you to knock down crumbled walls with a pickaxe, granting access to hidden or blocked areas.

Allows you to knock down crumbled walls with a pickaxe, granting access to hidden or blocked areas. Level 24 (Detect Ore and Clay): Invoke the power of the Stone Spirits to guide you to the nearest ore and clay rocks.

Invoke the power of the Stone Spirits to guide you to the nearest ore and clay rocks. Level 36 (Not-so-Heavy Metal): The weight of metal ores is reduced by 25%.

Note: Bonuses for Mining stop at Level 49.

Artisan

All Artisan RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Artisan is arguably the most tedious of the RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills to level up. It takes a while since you need to gather various resources to craft. You can craft new weapons, armour, or tools to level up this skill. For every level earned, you will get an additional -1% Durability Loss on Equipment.

These are the special abilities you will gain access to as you level up Artisan:

Level 11 (Bark to Bones): Use alchemy to transmute a tree into a stack of bones.

Use alchemy to transmute a tree into a stack of bones. Level 20 (Superheat): Cast on fire-based stations to empower them and boost their processing speed for a while.

Cast on fire-based stations to empower them and boost their processing speed for a while. Level 27 (Magical Mending): Throw your items down and repair them instantly through the power of nature magic.

Throw your items down and repair them instantly through the power of nature magic. Level 40 (Decorated Adventurer): Unlocks the armor mannequin, you can mount a full set of armor on it.

Note: Bonuses for Artisan stop at Level 49.

Cooking

All Cooking RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Another one of the RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills is Cooking. You must cook meals to level up this skill. With Cooking, you can prepare consumables that will keep you going all day. Some even provide combat buffs. For every level earned, you will get an additional +1% Delicious Food Chance at the Cooking Range.

Here are the special abilities you will gain access to as you level up Cooking:

Level 11 (Fancy Cookware): Unlocks the furniture piece Pan Rack in the building menu.

Unlocks the furniture piece Pan Rack in the building menu. Level 20 (Internal Alchemy): Resets any active food and drink buffs with a spectacular display of culinary appreciation.

Resets any active food and drink buffs with a spectacular display of culinary appreciation. Level 27 (Bones to Peaches): Transmute unwanted bones on the ground into fresh peaches for your consumption.

Transmute unwanted bones on the ground into fresh peaches for your consumption. Level 40 (Yes, Chef!): Unlocks recipe for Chef’s Hat, craftable at the crafting station.

Note: Bonuses for Cooking stop at Level 49.

That concludes our guide on RuneScape Dragonwilds Skills. Note that this is still a work in progress, so while you can maximize Skills and get them to level 99, you will not necessarily be unlocking any benefits beyond a certain point.

Nevertheless, when new bonuses/perks are introduced, you can take full advantage of a leveled-up character. Furthermore, with RuneScape Dragonwilds in Early Access, there is no timeline for the three aforementioned skills that are coming soon. They will arrive when they must.

