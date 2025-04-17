How to get a Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds

In RuneScape Dragonwilds, a Bow helps you hunt wild animals like deer. You can craft this weapon by following some straightforward steps. While exploring the forgotten islands of Ashenfall, you have to initially use a melee weapon to hunt wild animals in order to accumulate items like deer antlers. This becomes much easier once you get your hands on a Bow, as you can use it to take out the animals from a distance.
That said, this article will help you with detailed information on how to craft a Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
How to craft a Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds
During your playthrough of the main questline, you will, at times, need to hunt some deer to collect their antlers. Moreover, there might be certain scenarios that require you to hunt some wild animals for your survival. A Bow will surely help you dispatch those targets from a distance. However, there's a slightly tricky process to crafting one in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
You must first craft a Spinning wheel to make Coarse Threads. Here are the crafting materials required for the Spinning Wheel:
- Ash Logs: 12
- Flax: 4
- Stone: 2
Gathering Ash Logs and Stones will not be an issue, as these objects are easily accessible regardless of your location on the map. However, you must navigate to a town named Bramblemead Alley to collect the blue colored plants, also known as Flax. Once you're done placing the Spinning Wheel in your residence, craft a few Coarse Threads.
Now that you're done with the tricky part, navigate to the Crafting Table and look for the option to create an Ash Shortbow. Here's a list of items you must keep handy in order to craft the weapon:
- Ash Logs: 12
- Coarse Threads: 3
That's all you need to know about crafting a Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
How to get Arrows in RuneScape Dragonwilds
After making a Bow, you must also craft some Arrows to use with it. There are two types of Arrows available in this game: Stone Arrow and Fang Arrow. The Stone one deals 8 damage, while the Fang Arrow deals a slightly higher damage of 12. Just like the Bow, you can use the Crafting Table to craft a set of Arrows.
Here are the items you need to create both types of Arrows in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
Stone Arrow
- Stone: 1
- Ash Logs: 1
- Feathers: 1
Fang Arrow
- Small Animal Fang: 1
- Ash Logs: 1
- Feathers: 1
Feathers can be easily collected by hunting some chickens, and you can get Small Animal Fangs from giant rats that you've hunted. Once you have the required crafting materials, simply combine them using the Crafting Table to get your desired Arrows.
For more articles on this new RPG survival game, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.