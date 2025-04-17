You must repair buildings and items in RuneScape Dragonwilds to survive in the forgotten land of Ashenfall. Like any other Role-playing (RPG) survival game in the current market, you must craft buildings and necessary items to explore the vast world. However, the items will surely deteriorate over time depending on their usage. However, the repair feature helps you maintain these items and the buildings in perfect condition.

Ad

RuneScape Dragonwilds features a straightforward process when it comes to repairing anything, such as buildings or items (armor, weapons, and more). You must spend a minor part of your resources to complete the process.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explain how to repair buildings and items in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

How to repair buildings in RuneScape Dragonwilds

There might be times when your base might get hit by external entities. Hence, you must fix the dedicated parts after entering the Build mode. To repair certain parts of your building, follow these steps:

Ad

Trending

Press B on your keyboard and enter the Build mode.

Press the T key to enter Repair mode.

While in Repair mode, point your mouse towards the part of the building you want to fix and press the left-click button.

That should be enough to fix your property in the latest iteration of RuneScape.

How to repair items in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Repairing certain items in RuneScape's latest iteration (Image via Jagex)

There are two ways to fix items in RuneScape Dragonwilds — one is quite straightforward while the other will require you to grind. As discussed, like any other RPG title, you must repair your items, such as armor and various weaponry, to survive in the wilds. Here are two processes you should follow to repair the equipment:

Ad

1) Through the Crafting table

You can fix the repairable items via the crafting table in this iteration of RuneScape. You must navigate to the table and interact with it by pressing the preferred button on your keyboard. An inventory full of items will pop up on your screen; you must switch to the repair screen by pressing the icon on the right side. Please note that you must spend a certain amount of your resources to complete the process. This is the most convenient way to repair equipment.

Ad

Read more: All Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RS Dragonwilds

2) Through Magic

In this process, you can use your Magical Mending Spell to quickly fix your equipment regardless of the availability of a crafting table. Make sure to grind the game enough to enhance your Artisan skill to level 27. However, prepare a few necessary materials, like Runes, before applying magic to damaged equipment.

Also read: All RS Dragonwilds Skills

Jagex's RuneScape Dragonwilds is now available on Steam. Players can dive into the land of Ashenfall to defeat the Dragon Queen.

Ad

For more articles related to the latest Survival RPG title, check out Sportskeeda's MMO page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More