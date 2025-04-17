How to get antlers in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Antlers in Runescape Dragonwilds are one of the first major resources you must collect to progress on the main quest. However, it is not as easy as it may sound, since the antlers come from deer, and they can be pretty evasive. Regardless, there is an easy way to catch your prey in the game, and to do so, you will have to progress a bit deeper from the prologue.
This article guides you through the easiest ways of getting antlers from deer.
Antlers in RuneScape Dragonwilds and how to get them
As mentioned, antlers drop from deer. However, catching one of these deer can be the most painful task in the game. The Wise Old Man in the Bramblemead Valley requires an Antler for the Dragon Slayer quest. Using this knowledge, you can try your hand with melee weapons and kill a deer for its antlers. However, going that route can be painful, as a deer has a wide detection range.
We recommend using a Bow, which can be crafted using the resources from the Bramblemead Valley.
To craft a Bow, first you must build a Spinning Wheel. To unlock the recipe of a Spinning Wheel, head to Bramblemead Valley and look for a blue plant named Flax.
Use 12 Ash Logs, four Flax, and two Stone to build a Spinning Wheel. Next, make a Coarse Thread using Flax in the Wheel. Doing so will unlock the recipe for Bow on the crafting bench.
Now, craft a Bow using two Coarse Threads, 12 Ash Logs, and six Runic Essences.
For Arrows, you need one Animal Fang, one Ash Log, and one Animal Feather for 33 Arrows. Once you have your Bow and Arrows, you are now ready to hunt deer.
Simply kill a deer, and an antler will drop from it as loot. Remember to have a space cleared in your inventory before going for the hunt.
Where to find deer in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Bramblemead Valley is a decent place to find a deer, alongside the Temple Woods. Even if you own a Bow, it is best to crouch and approach the animal, as it still can detect you from afar. Once ready to fire, always perform a heavy attack by aiming the weapon and holding the fire button before shooting.
A deer takes one arrow to go down, so you only need to hit it once.
Read more RuneScape Dragonwilds article here: