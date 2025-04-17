How to get Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds are classified as "Special Materials." They are rare, in the sense that you will not find them lying around in Ashenfall — it won't be easy to obtain them either. What's important to note here is that this is an early-game item required to help you unlock the ability to fast-travel in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

This will save you precious minutes, as you can zip across Ashenfall at the click of a button. However, before you gain access to this technology, you must first get your hands on more than a few Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Where to get Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Behold, a mighty Vault of the Ashenland (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

As the name suggests, Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds can be found in Vaults. These ancient underground labyrinths are marked on your map. Look for a symbol that looks like a small blue gate with fences. This is where you will find Vaults.

As you explore them, you will come across Vault Shards and Cores. The former can be obtained by defeating Vault Guardian Hulks and Vault Guardian Sentinels. The latter can be obtained by defeating the Vault Overlord. However, all three enemies have a chance to drop both of these items.

Grab the Vault Core and run if you don't want to fight (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

You can also obtain a few Vault Shards and Cores by searching Chests and Alters located within Vaults. However, be warned that if you're just starting, you should steer clear of these labyrinths until you have leveled up a few of your Skills in RuneScape Dragonwilds and crafted decent gear.

Things to know before you enter a Vault in RuneScape Dragonwilds

The Vault Overlord is no pushover (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you have decent gear (hopefully) and plenty of consumables (if not, try out these Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes), you can begin exploring a Vault. Aside from the aforementioned Vault Guardians and Overlord, you will also have to contend with traps and the occasional Giant Rat.

I would suggest carrying the following items and weapons into the Vault:

Ash Shortbow with Fang Arrows to counter Vault Guardian Sentinels.

Ash Battlestaff with plenty of Fire and Air Runes to counter Vault Guardian Hulks and the Vault Overlord.

Carry a few Ferocious Fusion Potions to reduce Stamia cost for attacks.

Food and Drink that offer Moderate Sustenance and Hydration, respectively.

I would also highly recommend crafting the entire Reinforced Armour Set. It will give you 25 Lifeward, which will offer extra protection.

Lastly, a few Small Wardstones will also be beneficial, as you can use them to recharge your Lifeward.

Try to take out Vault Guardian Sentinels from afar (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Aside from these items, I would also suggest that when inside the Vault, try to remain as mobile as possible. Do not get pinned down, as the corridors are small, and you'll have little room to maneuver. Use the Fire Spirit Spell for illumination to spot traps, and carry a Pickaxe as you'll find plenty of Rune Essence to mine.

How to use Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Lodestone allows you to fast-travel (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you've progressed this far, I can only assume that you've been able to obtain a few Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds while exploring Vaults. Surely these ancient trinkets have some utility, right? Indeed, they do.

Vault Cores will be needed to build Lodestones, which allow you to fast-travel. To build a Lodestone, you require Stone x 32, Rune Essence x 20, and Vault Core x 1. As for Vault Shards, they can be used to make a Furnace.

To recap, Vault Shards and Cores in RuneScape Dragonwilds are useful when it comes to building Lodestones and Furnaces. They can be obtained by defeating Vault Guardians or found while exploring.

