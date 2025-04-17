How to fast-travel in Runescape Dragonwilds

Fast-traveling is very much possible in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Those who want to travel from one part of the map to another can do so with just one button. However, you must complete a few steps before that. While the current early access version of the map may be small, you would want to farm several animals and resources from different areas, as the game comes with a hefty requirement for each craft.

This article will guide you through the process of unlocking fast-travel in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Unlocking fast travel in RuneScape Dragonwilds

To fast-travel from your base to another location, you need a special device called a Lodestone in your base. However, getting hold of a Lodestone isn't easy, as you need to finish a tough prerequisite on the map.

Location of the Vault in Temple Woods (Image via Jagex)

To start, look for a Vault/Dungeon in the Temple Woods location. You can find the entrance to the Vault at the bottom left of your map, south of the Temple Woods. Enter this Vault, and your primary task here is to look for a special item called the Vault Core.

Start of the Vault in Temple Woods (Image via Jagex)

These Vault Cores are blue-colored diamond-shaped objects usually found placed on an Altar. While there seem to be three Cores in a single Vault, you only need one to unlock the Lodestone recipe.

A Vault Core in Temple Woods Dungeon (Image via Jagex)

Hence, you can also enter a Vault and rush to the location of a Vault Core. In such cases, always keep a slot open in your inventory.

Once you unlock the Lodestone recipe by collecting a Vault Core, you will need one of the Cores, 20 Rune Essences, and 32 Stones in order to craft a Lodestone from your crafting menu.

Placing a Lodestone (Image via Jagex)

Once you place a Lodestone in your base, you can freely travel between your base and any location with a blue cross symbol.

Each teleportation will cost you Law Runes. These are unlocked at Runecrafting Level 16 and can then be crafted at the Rune Altar.

