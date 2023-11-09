All The Elder Scrolls Online Healing potion recipes

Alchemy is a core system in The Elder Scrolls Online, used to craft powerful potions and poisons vital to adventurers exploring the vast continent of Tamriel. It is an essential part of gameplay as the resource management aspect of combat and numerous boss mechanics are balanced around the consumption of potions and buffs.

Players can often find themselves exploring dangerous caverns and battling evils where a health potion can be the difference between life and death. It also provides great utility in PvP battles, where focusing on offensive abilities and leaving the rest to potions can be the key to victory.

That's said, let's us look at all the Healing potion recipes in The Elder Scrolls Online.

All Healing potion recipes in The Elder Scrolls Online

Crafting a potion in The Elder Scrolls Online requires the following ingredients:

Solvent: Looted from spots of pure water found near lakes, rivers, and seas.

Looted from spots of pure water found near lakes, rivers, and seas. Reagent: Collected from different resource nodes and creatures around Tamriel.

The solvent types found around the world are dependent on the player's character level or their Solvent Proficiency rank, which can be increased by levelling up the Alchemy skill line and investing points in it.

Here are the solvents available in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Natural Water

Clear Water

Pristine Water

Cleansed Water

Filtered Water

Purified Water

Cloud Mist

Star Dew

Lorkhan's Tears

Reagents in The Elder Scrolls Online have four alchemy effects. When potions are crafted using two to three different reagents sharing the same effects, they manifest in the resulting potion.

Here are the reagents with the Restore Health effect:

Blue Entoloma: Additional effects include Ravage Magicka, Cowardice, and Invisible.

Additional effects include Ravage Magicka, Cowardice, and Invisible. Bugloss: Additional effects include Increase Spell Resist, Cowardice, and Restore Magicka.

Additional effects include Increase Spell Resist, Cowardice, and Restore Magicka. Butterfly Wing: Additional effects include Uncertainty, Lingering Health, and Vitality.

Additional effects include Uncertainty, Lingering Health, and Vitality. Columbine: Additional effects include Restore Magicka, Restore Stamina, and Unstoppable.

Additional effects include Restore Magicka, Restore Stamina, and Unstoppable. Luminous Russula: Additional effects include Ravage Stamina, Maim, and Hindrance.

Additional effects include Ravage Stamina, Maim, and Hindrance. Mountain Flower: Additional effects include Increase Armor, Maim, and Restore Stamina.

Additional effects include Increase Armor, Maim, and Restore Stamina. Water Hyacinth: Additional effects include Spell Critical, Weapon Critical, and Entrapment.

Potions can be crafted at the Alchemy station in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Healing potions can be crafted using a solvent and any two to three reagents with the Restore Health effect. It is also worth noting that using three reagents can add additional effects to them.

Here are all the Healing potion recipes:

Solvent Reagent Potion Health Restored Natural Water Blue Entoloma, Butterfly Wing Sip of Health 1387 Clear Water Bugloss, Butterfly Wing Tincture of Health 2445 Pristine Water Butterfly Wing, Columbine Dram of Health 3502 Cleansed Water Columbine, Luminous Russula Potion of Health 4560 Filtered Water Luminous Russula, Water Hyacinth Solution of Health 5518 Purified Water Mountain Flower, Water Hyacinth Elixir of Health 6253 Cloud Mist Blue Entoloma, Columbine Panacea of Health 6994 Star Dew Bugloss, Luminous Russula Distillate of Health 7840 Lorkhan's Tears Butterfly Wing, Mountain Flower Essence of Health 8369

The Healing potions can be further strengthened using an additional ingredient while crafting them, which enhances it with a secondary or a tertiary effect. This can be achieved by using three ingredients that share multiple similar effects.

The Healing potion can have the following additional effects:

Cowardice

Restore Stamina

Restore Magicka

Vitality

Lingering Health

Invisible

Unstoppable

Hindrance

Ravage Magicka

Increase Armor

Weapon Critical

Spell Critical

Increase Spell Resist

Maim

Ravage Stamina

Utilizing potions is essential to fighting bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online. It encourages players to explore professions like gathering and crafting for their benefit in combat. The crafting ingredients and products can also be sold to other gamers through the Marketboard, maintaining a healthy and active economy in the title.