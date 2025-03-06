All Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre expansion Milestones

Throne and Liberty's first large-scale expansion, titled Wilds of Talandre, is merely hours away from launch. Fortunately, we have every bit of info regarding the new Milestone objectives incoming with said expansion. These Milestones are time-sensitive and time-gated objectives with very specific rewards and have to be completed by either the player or their guildmates.

Ad

Milestones have been a feature of Throne and Liberty since it launched for the global audience in September 2024 for Early Access and in October 2024 for the full release. Earlier milestone objectives included small events such as collecting 1000 wolf tails and unlocking Field Bosses, to becoming one of the Top 20 Guilds in the region by the end of the allotted timeframe.

Here are the Milestone objectives for Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre expansion

This is how Milestones will appear when you fire up Throne and Liberty after the patch (Image via NCSoft)

According to the official blog post regarding the launch of Wilds of Talandre, all players and guilds will have an equal chance to participate in the limited-time objectives and reap the rewards. The post states:

Ad

Trending

"The first set of players who complete these challenge goals will receive unique spoils as well as unlock their server’s next set of content for everyone to enjoy. However, if time runs out and no one completes the Milestone goal, no rewards will be given and the next set of content will unlock at a later time based on the Milestone schedule."

Ad

The Milestone objectives are stated below. Certain objectives are specified individually, as they are region-oriented for US servers.

March 6:

(Dynamic Event) Quietis’ Demesne

March 7:

(Dynamic Event) Forest of the Great Tree

(Boonstone Unlocks) Quietis’ Demesne

March 8:

(Field Boss) Daigon

March 9:

(Dungeon) Temple of Truth

(Dungeon) Bercant Estate

(Boonstone Unlocks) Forest of the Great Tree

March 10:

(Boonstone First Battle) Quietis’ Demesne

(Boonstone First Battle) Forest of the Great Tree

(Dynamic Event) Swamp of Silence

(Riftstone Unlocks) Daigon

Ad

March 11:

(Riftstone First Battle) Daigon

US EAST ONLY:

(Field Boss) Leviathan

(Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence

March 12:

US WEST ONLY:

(Field Boss) Leviathan

(Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence

March 13:

(Dynamic Event) Black Anvil Forge

(Riftstone Unlocks) Leviathan

March 14:

(Boonstone First Battle) Swamp of Silence

March 15:

(Riftstone First Battle) Leviathan

(Field Boss) Pakilo Naru

(Boonstone Unlocks) Black Anvil Forge

March 17:

(Boonstone First Battle) Black Anvil Forge

(Dynamic Event) Bercant Manor

(Riftstone Unlocks) Pakilo Naru

Ad

March 18:

(Riftstone First Battle) Pakilo Naru

March 19:

(Boonstone Unlocks) Bercant Manor

March 20:

(Dynamic Event) Crimson Manor

March 21:

(Boonstone First Battle) Bercant Manor

US WEST ONLY: (Dungeon) Crimson Mansion

March 22:

US EAST ONLY: (Dungeon) Crimson Mansion

March 23:

(Field Boss) Manticus Brothers

(Boonstone Unlocks) Crimson Manor

(Riftstone Unlocks) Manticus Brothers

March 24:

(Boonstone First Battle) Crimson Manor

US EAST ONLY: (Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers

March 25:

US WEST ONLY: (Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers

March 27:

(Arch Boss Unlocks) Deluzhnoa

(Arch Boss Unlocks) Giant Cordy

Ad

March 29:

(Arch Boss First Battle) Deluzhnoa

April 2:

(Arch Boss First Battle) Giant Cordy

Also Read: Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre release time countdown

And here is how the Milestones will unlock for the rest of the regions under the Global launch banner:

March 7:

(Dynamic Event) Quietis’ Demesne

(Dynamic Event) Forest of the Great Tree

(Boonstone Unlocks) Quietis’ Demesne

March 8:

(Field Boss) Daigon

March 9:

(Dungeon) Temple of Truth

(Dungeon) Bercant Estate

(Boonstone Unlocks) Forest of the Great Tree

Ad

March 10:

(Boonstone First Battle) Quietis’ Demesne

(Boonstone First Battle) Forest of the Great Tree

(Dynamic Event) Swamp of Silence

(Riftstone Unlocks) Daigon

March 11:

(Riftstone First Battle) Daigon

March 12:

(Field Boss) Leviathan

(Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence

March 13:

(Dynamic Event) Black Anvil Forge

(Riftstone Unlocks) Leviathan

March 14:

(Boonstone First Battle) Swamp of Silence

March 15:

(Riftstone First Battle) Leviathan

(Field Boss) Pakilo Naru

(Boonstone Unlocks) Black Anvil Forge

March 17:

(Boonstone First Battle) Black Anvil Forge

(Dynamic Event) Bercant Manor

(Riftstone Unlocks) Pakilo Naru

Ad

March 18:

(Riftstone First Battle) Pakilo Naru

March 19:

(Boonstone Unlocks) Bercant Manor

March 21:

(Dynamic Event) Crimson Manor

(Boonstone First Battle) Bercant Manor

March 22:

(Dungeon) Crimson Mansion

March 23:

(Field Boss) Manticus Brothers

(Boonstone Unlocks) Crimson Manor

(Riftstone Unlocks) Manticus Brothers

March 24:

(Boonstone First Battle) Crimson Manor

March 25:

(Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers

March 27:

(Arch Boss Unlocks) Deluzhnoa

(Arch Boss Unlocks) Giant Cordy

March 29:

(Arch Boss First Battle) Deluzhnoa

April 2:

(Arch Boss First Battle) Giant Cordy

Ad

Thankfully, the two new Archbosses are on the tail-end of the Milestone chase, so it should be okay for Guilds and players to get acclimated with the new Conflict Boss spawns and GvG battles.

While you wait for Wilds of Talandre to arrive, you can read up on how the expansion will utilize a staggered content delivery to better cater to Throne and Liberty's playerbase.

Check out our other Throne and Liberty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback