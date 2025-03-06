All Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre expansion Milestones

Throne and Liberty's first large-scale expansion, titled Wilds of Talandre, is merely hours away from launch. Fortunately, we have every bit of info regarding the new Milestone objectives incoming with said expansion. These Milestones are time-sensitive and time-gated objectives with very specific rewards and have to be completed by either the player or their guildmates.
Milestones have been a feature of Throne and Liberty since it launched for the global audience in September 2024 for Early Access and in October 2024 for the full release. Earlier milestone objectives included small events such as collecting 1000 wolf tails and unlocking Field Bosses, to becoming one of the Top 20 Guilds in the region by the end of the allotted timeframe.
Here are the Milestone objectives for Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre expansion
According to the official blog post regarding the launch of Wilds of Talandre, all players and guilds will have an equal chance to participate in the limited-time objectives and reap the rewards. The post states:
"The first set of players who complete these challenge goals will receive unique spoils as well as unlock their server’s next set of content for everyone to enjoy. However, if time runs out and no one completes the Milestone goal, no rewards will be given and the next set of content will unlock at a later time based on the Milestone schedule."
The Milestone objectives are stated below. Certain objectives are specified individually, as they are region-oriented for US servers.
March 6:
- (Dynamic Event) Quietis’ Demesne
March 7:
- (Dynamic Event) Forest of the Great Tree
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Quietis’ Demesne
March 8:
- (Field Boss) Daigon
March 9:
- (Dungeon) Temple of Truth
- (Dungeon) Bercant Estate
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Forest of the Great Tree
March 10:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Quietis’ Demesne
- (Boonstone First Battle) Forest of the Great Tree
- (Dynamic Event) Swamp of Silence
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Daigon
March 11:
- (Riftstone First Battle) Daigon
- US EAST ONLY:
- (Field Boss) Leviathan
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence
March 12:
- US WEST ONLY:
- (Field Boss) Leviathan
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence
March 13:
- (Dynamic Event) Black Anvil Forge
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Leviathan
March 14:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Swamp of Silence
March 15:
- (Riftstone First Battle) Leviathan
- (Field Boss) Pakilo Naru
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Black Anvil Forge
March 17:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Black Anvil Forge
- (Dynamic Event) Bercant Manor
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Pakilo Naru
March 18:
- (Riftstone First Battle) Pakilo Naru
March 19:
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Bercant Manor
March 20:
- (Dynamic Event) Crimson Manor
March 21:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Bercant Manor
- US WEST ONLY: (Dungeon) Crimson Mansion
March 22:
- US EAST ONLY: (Dungeon) Crimson Mansion
March 23:
- (Field Boss) Manticus Brothers
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Crimson Manor
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Manticus Brothers
March 24:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Crimson Manor
- US EAST ONLY: (Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers
March 25:
- US WEST ONLY: (Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers
March 27:
- (Arch Boss Unlocks) Deluzhnoa
- (Arch Boss Unlocks) Giant Cordy
March 29:
- (Arch Boss First Battle) Deluzhnoa
April 2:
- (Arch Boss First Battle) Giant Cordy
And here is how the Milestones will unlock for the rest of the regions under the Global launch banner:
March 7:
- (Dynamic Event) Quietis’ Demesne
- (Dynamic Event) Forest of the Great Tree
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Quietis’ Demesne
March 8:
- (Field Boss) Daigon
March 9:
- (Dungeon) Temple of Truth
- (Dungeon) Bercant Estate
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Forest of the Great Tree
March 10:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Quietis’ Demesne
- (Boonstone First Battle) Forest of the Great Tree
- (Dynamic Event) Swamp of Silence
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Daigon
March 11:
- (Riftstone First Battle) Daigon
March 12:
- (Field Boss) Leviathan
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence
March 13:
- (Dynamic Event) Black Anvil Forge
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Leviathan
March 14:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Swamp of Silence
March 15:
- (Riftstone First Battle) Leviathan
- (Field Boss) Pakilo Naru
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Black Anvil Forge
March 17:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Black Anvil Forge
- (Dynamic Event) Bercant Manor
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Pakilo Naru
March 18:
- (Riftstone First Battle) Pakilo Naru
March 19:
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Bercant Manor
March 21:
- (Dynamic Event) Crimson Manor
- (Boonstone First Battle) Bercant Manor
March 22:
- (Dungeon) Crimson Mansion
March 23:
- (Field Boss) Manticus Brothers
- (Boonstone Unlocks) Crimson Manor
- (Riftstone Unlocks) Manticus Brothers
March 24:
- (Boonstone First Battle) Crimson Manor
March 25:
- (Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers
March 27:
- (Arch Boss Unlocks) Deluzhnoa
- (Arch Boss Unlocks) Giant Cordy
March 29:
- (Arch Boss First Battle) Deluzhnoa
April 2:
- (Arch Boss First Battle) Giant Cordy
Thankfully, the two new Archbosses are on the tail-end of the Milestone chase, so it should be okay for Guilds and players to get acclimated with the new Conflict Boss spawns and GvG battles.
While you wait for Wilds of Talandre to arrive, you can read up on how the expansion will utilize a staggered content delivery to better cater to Throne and Liberty's playerbase.
