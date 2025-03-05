  • home icon
Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre release time countdown

By Sambit Pal
Modified Mar 05, 2025 23:58 IST
throne and liberty talandre release time
Throne and Liberty's latest major new chapter will be here soon (Image via Amazon Games)

Wilds of Talandre Throne and Liberty's first big content expansion for the Global client is coming to all platforms on March 6, 2025, at approximately 9 am PT. This was confirmed by Amazon Games recently in an official blog post. Thus, this is when the servers go online with the new content – of which there is a lot. The update allows more exploration of Solisium, increases the level cap, and introduces new character-expansion systems.

With that said, here's when you can expect Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre update to go live in various regions across the world.

Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre release time for all regions

Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre is all set for an official release at 9 am PT / 5 pm UTC on March 6, 2025. Here's when the servers go live for various regions:

  • United States and South America: 9 am PT / 10 am MT / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET (noon) / 2 pm BRT (March 6, 2025)
  • Europe: 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm CET / 7 pm EET (March 6, 2025)
  • Asia: 9 pm GST (February 25, 2025) / 10:30 pm IST (March 6, 2025) / 1 am PHT (March 7, 2025) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time - March 7, 2025) / 2 am JST/KST (March 7, 2025)
  • Australia: 4 am AEDT / 6 am NZDT (March 7, 2025)

Depending on where you live, this means the release date of Wilds of Talandre could effectively roll over into March 7, 2025. Note that all of these timings are for the Global client of the game.

Throne and Liberty server downtime for the Talandre update

There will be a 15-hour downtime prior to this release time, meaning the Throne and Liberty servers will go offline at 6 pm PT on March 5, 2025, and will be inaccessible until the update is live. Furthermore, since this is a large update, it could take longer than expected. We will monitor the release and keep this article updated in the event of any known delays or setbacks.

Countdown to Throne and Liberty Wilds of Talandre server start time

Those eager to explore the new Talandre zone can refer to the following countdown timer for the current release time of Wilds of Talandre:

Also, you can also go through our article about everything new in the Wilds of Talandre update.

