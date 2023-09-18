All Wayfinder stats and power rating explained

Wayfinder is the first attempt at a live service game by the developers of Darksiders Genesis. A lot of its balance ideas are similar to Warframe, the flagship MMO-lite looter shooter from Digital Extremes, the publisher of Wayfinder. Characters, weapons, and enemies in the game are leveled. However, the balance index is more dependent on Power Rating, a fresh element Wayfinder introduces to gauge the relative difficulty of an encounter.

The game lets you delve into nine separate procedurally generated dungeons or Lost Zones, which in turn come with several 'Difficulty Spheres' and separate Hunts or boss encounters. Before you start an expedition, the game will recommend a Power Rating depending on the average enemy level or boss difficulty.

Your Power Rating, on the other hand, is a sum of your equipped weapon and Wayfinder's Power Rating. On a more micro level, it increases and decreases to reflect changes in nine separate in-game attributes.

Understanding Wayfinder stats: What does each attribute do?

Wayfinder has nine attributes that contribute to Power Rating (Image via Airship Syndicate)

The nine attributes of your equipped loadout can be seen along with the total Power Rating on the Character menu, bound to the C key by default for PC players. These nine attributes are:

Health

Health represents the total number of hit points on your current Wayfinder. Over 1500 Health is recommended not to get one-shot in boss fights such as Archon Commander or The First. For Deepwood Holt Lost Zones and Hollow Heart, you should pump this to at least 2000.

Resilience

Resilience is the pseudo-shield system in Wayfinder. You can find yours on top of your health bar on the HUD. When you take hits from enemies, Resilience absorbs roughly 60% of it and depletes.

Unlike health, Resilience regenerates on its own. Completely depleting it leaves you in a temporarily guard-broken state, where all direct hits stagger you and interrupt your actions.

A few damage-over-time effects, such as fire and toxin damage from the Flora mutations, pierce Resilience and damage health directly.

The yellow bar over your Health indicates your Resilience pool (Image via Airship Syndicate)

WP (Weapon Power)

Indicates the current damage output with your weapon. This is reduced by both enemy Resilience and physical defense.

AP (Ability Power)

Ability power increases the direct damage output of nuke abilities. This is reduced by enemy magic defense.

CR (Crit Rating)

Critical Rating is a rough estimate of how likely you are to crit. The chance to land a critical hit generally depends on the regional Power Rating system, where higher-level areas will require higher Critical Rating to land criticals consistently.

CP (Crit Power)

Critical Power increases the damage multiplier added to critical hits. Generally, it is a good idea to strike a balance between Weapon Power and Critical Hit for a critical-focused build for optimal damage.

BP (Break Power)

Break Power increases the damage your Wayfinder deals to the enemy Resilience pool. Higher Break Power means you will guard break enemies easier, letting you stunlock them to death.

Physical Defense and Magical Defense

Physical and Magical Defense indicates how much damage you mitigate in that category. Physical damage is direct hits from melee and ranged grunts, while magic damage is the domain of boss abilities, certain mage enemies in the Repository of Knowledge, as well as damage-over-time effects.

All of these stats can be increased through various means. Echoes directly increase one or two stats depending on their rarity and level. You can also equip up to three level-appropriate accessories that add certain stats and also come with their own Echo slots for additional Power Rating.