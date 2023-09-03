Wayfinder's open world of Evenor mainly contains the Highlands and Skylight, the hub town. After the story quests are taken care of, the current Early Access build of the game does not have much content pumped into these open areas. Instead, the bulk of the grinding and endless gameplay content is tied to the Lost Zones, its procedurally generated dungeon system.

Much like Warframe, the tileset of each specific region in the Lost Zone is unique, whether you enter through their real-world gateways or through the Gloom Gate in Skylight. However each time you enter the areas, it takes up an unique procedurally generated layout.

An important part of this procedural generation is whether you choose to use imbuements. Wayfinder imbuements are runic Gloom artefacts that can fundamentally alter the nature of the Lost Zone. In other words, they are additional mutations and modifiers added on top of a map of your choice before you embark on your Expeditions.

Wayfinder imbuement guide: Stats and crafting recipes

All Wayfinder imbuements can be crafted (Image via Airship Studios)

There are five Wayfinder imbuements with unique properties. They can all be selected via the Expedition menu before matchmaking, alongside the difficulty sphere.

Chaos Imbuement: Expedition instances with this imbuement have a guaranteed Trickster event for the player's perusal.

Shadow Imbuement: Enemies grow larger and deal roughly 1.5x damage when they fall below half health. Additionally, all enemies also explode on death.

Greed Imbuement: Piles of gold are scattered throughout the Lost Zone. They can be looted for small amounts of Gold currency, but come with a chance to spawn Gold Mite enemies. You also take more damage the more gold you pick up.

Solar Imbument: All enemies deal additional burn damage. A heatwave will ocassionally wash over the lost zone, empowering enemies further.

Flora Imbuement: Enemies will deal a small amount of venom damage-over-time when they attack. The map is covered in puddles of venom that can be cleared out by destroying mushrooms within them.

All unique Wayfinder imbuement mutator combinations

Mutators are combinations of two imbuements (Image via Airship Studios)

If you progress far enough into the story, you can even unlock the ability to combine two imbuements for an Expedition and Hunt. These are called the mutator combinations, and each unique option, including duplicates of one, will provide a unique result.

Imbuement 1 Imbuement 2 Resulting Mutator Shadow Imbuement Shadow Imbuement Glooomshroud: The map is littered with corrupted areas of Gloom you can clear out individually. Shadow Imbuement Chaos Imbuement Shadowspawn: Enemies are gloomtouched, and killing them calls forth Gloomspawns. Shadow Imbuement Flora Imbuement Corpsebloom: Enemy deaths trigger a toxic spore that seeks out the player to create a puddle of toxin. Shadow Imbuement Greed Imbuement Goldencach: Craggy mounds of treasure spawn within the map, but can only be unlocked by the explosion of a gloomtouched enemy. Shadow Imbuement Solar Imbuement Blackflame: Gloomtouched enemies are flame-infused, and may leave a permanent blazing trail upon death. Chaos Imbuement Chaos Imbuement Mayhem: Spawns the Mad Trickster, who hurls bombs at you. Chaos Imbuement Flora Imbuement Chaos Spores: Enemies may spawn with Chaos Spores, which afflicts the Confusion debuff on contact. Chaos Imbuement Greed Imbuement Golden Bombs: Enemies lob Midas bombs that afflict additional Greed debuff levels on contact. Chaos Imbuement Solar Imbuement Firebombs: The floor may randomly spawn a firebomb that explodes on short notice. Flora Imbuement Flora Imbuement Overgrowth: Venom puddles now heal enemies, and their death within a puddle will cause it to grow. Flora Imbuement Greed Imbuement Gold Blooms: Claiming gold piles clears venom puddles, but the Greed debuff also causes you to take higher damage from them. Flora Imbuement Solar Imbuement Eruption: Toxic vents erupt from the floor periodically, damaging all caught in its wake. Greed Imbuement Greed Imbuement Midas: Enemies are coated in a layer of gold that can be broken to collect the bounty, but also inflicts the Greed debuff. Greed Imbuement Solar Imbuement Phoenix Eggs: Enemies can be resurrected by the phoenix eggs they drop on death. Destroying the eggs before this will cancel it out.

All the Wayfinder imbuements can be crafted on any Echo Matrix. Their recipes are unlocked at different points early on in the campaign, but all of them require 50 gold and 10 Cragged Spectra apiece.