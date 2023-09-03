Wayfinder's open world of Evenor mainly contains the Highlands and Skylight, the hub town. After the story quests are taken care of, the current Early Access build of the game does not have much content pumped into these open areas. Instead, the bulk of the grinding and endless gameplay content is tied to the Lost Zones, its procedurally generated dungeon system.
Much like Warframe, the tileset of each specific region in the Lost Zone is unique, whether you enter through their real-world gateways or through the Gloom Gate in Skylight. However each time you enter the areas, it takes up an unique procedurally generated layout.
An important part of this procedural generation is whether you choose to use imbuements. Wayfinder imbuements are runic Gloom artefacts that can fundamentally alter the nature of the Lost Zone. In other words, they are additional mutations and modifiers added on top of a map of your choice before you embark on your Expeditions.
Wayfinder imbuement guide: Stats and crafting recipes
There are five Wayfinder imbuements with unique properties. They can all be selected via the Expedition menu before matchmaking, alongside the difficulty sphere.
Chaos Imbuement: Expedition instances with this imbuement have a guaranteed Trickster event for the player's perusal.
Shadow Imbuement: Enemies grow larger and deal roughly 1.5x damage when they fall below half health. Additionally, all enemies also explode on death.
Greed Imbuement: Piles of gold are scattered throughout the Lost Zone. They can be looted for small amounts of Gold currency, but come with a chance to spawn Gold Mite enemies. You also take more damage the more gold you pick up.
Solar Imbument: All enemies deal additional burn damage. A heatwave will ocassionally wash over the lost zone, empowering enemies further.
Flora Imbuement: Enemies will deal a small amount of venom damage-over-time when they attack. The map is covered in puddles of venom that can be cleared out by destroying mushrooms within them.
All unique Wayfinder imbuement mutator combinations
If you progress far enough into the story, you can even unlock the ability to combine two imbuements for an Expedition and Hunt. These are called the mutator combinations, and each unique option, including duplicates of one, will provide a unique result.
All the Wayfinder imbuements can be crafted on any Echo Matrix. Their recipes are unlocked at different points early on in the campaign, but all of them require 50 gold and 10 Cragged Spectra apiece.