Wayfinder Patch Notes (August 30): Night Maw cooldown buff, bug fixes, and more

As of August 30, the first major Wayfinder public patch has been rolled out. The first couple of weeks for Airship Studios' new MMO-lite has been riddled with server issues, including long waiting queues and forced disconnections. This problem area has largely been addressed going into September. The new patch further irons out these disconnection errors, including the infamous “Problem Saving User Data” error.

Wayfinder developers have their sights set on addressing roadblocks to a smoother Early Access experience. The latest patch makes a few minor balance and economy adjustments.

That said, bug fixes and quality-of-life changes take precedence. Camera collision, for example, has been revised and improved across the board for an overall favourable experience.

Wayfinder patch breakdown (August 30): Major changes and bug fixes

Wayfinder disconnection errors are now less frequent after the new update (Image via Digital Extremes)

General gameplay and quest changes

The Night's Maw even now takes place much more often. You will now encounter this event across various hotspots in the Highlands once every minute. Previously, for reference, it was once every two hours.

Holding down the fire button on burst-fire rifles now causes them to instantly start firing after a reload.

The Sphere of Influence event would potentially cause an infinite spawn of fleas even after the encounter was resolved. This has now been fixed.

The Executioner melee weapons will now gain the correct amount of damage buff based on Momentum calculation if you have the 'Arcane Buildup' mastery. At level 3 of this mastery, they will deal arcane energy bursts as intended.

Several Weapon Mastery-related calculation errors have been resolved, and players should now receive the damage buffs correctly.

Dodge i-frames now also ignore knockback instances.

The Echoes menu now no longer erroneously displays the wrong Echo rarity.

“Hidden Knowledge” Side Quest can now be completed in any Aurelian Lost Zone and also counts any variant of the Decoder event.

Fixed a bug where Side Quest XP was scaling unintentionally with difficulty spheres.

Housing-related changes

Crafting housing-related items now requires fewer resources across the board.

Only the house owner can now interact with the “Trickster Artifice” artifact. It also has a cooldown now.

Wayfinder-specific changes and bugfixes

Wayfinder Niss' “Lingering Shadow” buff icon refreshes correctly in the player HUD after 3 stacks when active.

Wayfinder Kyros' "Arcane Focus" will now deal more damage ticks as intended at level 3.

Venom Thrusters cast time has been removed, and Wayfinder Venomess moves faster during its uptime. Casting the ability without extra movement input will now perform the dash away from the camera as intended.

Lost Zones

Gloom Ambush events in Lost Zones now grant additional Gloomstone Shards as rewards.

Numerous events in The Pit, including Excavation Unit, Supply Raid, Supply Run, Chain Gang, and What Lies Beneath have additional spawns.

Enemy spawn location in the final room at the end of Lost Zones have been streamlined. Enemies will no longer spawn outside the tileset's bounds, a bug which would previously prevent the completion of Expeditions.

Party invites can no longer be sent to any online player actively in a Lost Zone instance.

Dread Legion Hunt

Rifles no longer transfer orbs to a Husk enemy by shooting it.

Bombs have less wind-up timer before exploding when passed to an enemy.

All the phases now have overall reduced enemy spawns.

A number of quality-of-life additions have been made to the Hunts, including an area-of-effect warning for the Hand Rejoined slam attack during the Argent Hand Hunt. A number of collision-related issues have further been addressed across the Hunt tilesets, meaning players are less likely to get stuck unintentionally.